Summertime brings warm weather, endless outdoor activities, and, of course, a celebration of books and reading.
Book reading is one of my preferred pastimes during the summer months. Authors like R.L. Stine, Dean Koontz, Stephen King, and Ray Bradbury lined my childhood bookshelves growing up; they still do. Summertime always evokes a sense of elation for finding a quiet nook and curling up with a book for hours. Catching up with my favorite authors is a pleasure and comfort, spending uninterrupted time between the pages of their books.
June is Pride Month so this month’s book column is dedicated to LGBTQ+ stories.
I’ve included a plethora of anticipated book releases during June and August for your reading pleasure. One of them is Bart Yate’s latest novel, “The Language of Love and Loss,” a story about redemption, laughter, loss, and navigating the complicated and often frustrating pitfalls of family.
Noah York returns home to discover that his mother is struggling with the debilitating onset of ALS. Working with his own difficulties, trying to stay afloat, and thriving in the cutthroat art world, Noah is barely making it as an artist in Providence, R.I. Now the news of his ill mother ignites new fears within their relationship.
Going home proves challenging for the thirty-seven-year-old. When Noah steps off the Greyhound bus in his sleepy hometown of Oakland, N.H., a new realization hits close to home. Everything in his life has changed.
His mother’s breakdown and the slow, tortuous decline remind Noah that we are all on borrowed time. Oakland is also the place where Noah vividly recalls the life-changing incident where he was beaten senselessly for being gay. And, of course, there is J.D., Noah’s ex-boyfriend, who has moved on with his life and is now married.
The book delves into new territory and an unusual direction for all characters involved and a triumph of hope and celebration for the reader.
In “Remain Silent,” Robyn Gigl’s timely and compulsively evocative, cleverly constructed latest courtroom thriller, the author breaks new ground when defense attorney Erin McCabe finds herself on the other side of the law.
Erin McCabe has prosecuted her fair share of criminals. But nothing prepares her for what comes next. She can now add “suspect” to her career list. She is on the other side of the interrogation table, fighting to clear her name and spending time behind bars.
Erin’s new financial advisor client is stabbed on the beach near his Jersey Shore home. The client’s death is estimated to be around the same time as his consultation with Erin, where he acknowledged to her that he was transgender.
Erin’s unlucky timing makes her the prime suspect in the man’s murder. Following the timeline of events in each book is essential to appreciating the excellent character development Gigl delivers with each new story. The series is a highlight and a conciliatory toast to the transgender community and mystery lovers everywhere.
Equal parts charming and heartbreak, Rasheed Newson’s fast-paced debut literary fiction, “My Government Means to Kill Me,” does what good storytelling is supposed to do: make you laugh, cry, and capture a specific place and time in history in its magnetic prose. It is a masterly work and skillfully written, with a narrative voice that you will fall in love with from page one.
This strong, queer, coming-of-age story set amid the harsh political landscape of 1980’s New York City begins the solid, convincing tale of a young Black gay man named Trey piloting a ruthless world of politics and its means streets of the city, all during the height of the AIDS crisis.
Newson weaves a compelling story fraught with societal issues about being gay and black and what it means to come to terms with who you are. He raises crucial red-flag discussions about acceptance and the meaning of life for gay youth. It is a welcome account for anybody interested in expanding the scope of their reading universe and learning about other people and places different from them. Footnotes are added throughout the book to clarify historical references, enhancing the reading experience.
Add these and other LGBTQ+ books to your June reading list. Celebrate diversity, support authors and books, and learn something new through the magic of storytelling.
