“Firewatching”
Russ Thomas delivers a heartstopping, page turning debut thriller, “Firewatching.”
Detective Sergeant Tyler Adams is a rich, intelligent, tortured, thought-provoking character who struggles to find an arsonist who is setting fires in the small village of Sheffield.
Financier and bon vivant Gerald Cartwright disappeared from his residence six years earlier, and many people thought he might have fled to escape his creditors. But while working the case, DS Adams discovers the skeletal remains of the man’s body buried inside the wall of the old burned out mansion.
Detested by many of his fellow officers, Adams continues working the case, even when he is temporarily suspended for getting too close to the prime suspect.
The secondary plot involving the victim’s neighbors, Lily and Edna, is an emotive backstory, and Thomas does a fine job creating a powerful, believable storyline with the two women, while keeping the narrative moving at a steady pace. Backstory plays a major factor in the book, shifting from past to present, and Thomas excels at keeping his readers engaged with vivid imagery and a fluid narrative.
Diversity, sexuality, bigotry and excellent writing move the story along in this smashing debut.
“Shatter the Night”
Atmospheric, spooky, and compelling, Emily Littlejohn’s 4th colorful mystery, “Shatter the Night,” is a standout holiday-themed crime novel.
The series’ protagonist hard-nosed, bride-to-be Detective Gemma Monroe is on the hunt for a murderous arsonist in this skillfully plotted whodunit.
Halloween is approaching the small town of Cedar Valley, Colorado, but disturbing incidents are transpiring around town, leaving Detective Monroe and her team working late into the night to find a killer.
Monroe investigates an anonymous death threat when she stops in at Judge Caleb Montgonemery’s house to talk to him on Halloween night. Sensing trouble, Judge Montgomery confides in Monroe that somebody is trying to kill him. Monroe promises the judge that she will look into the case. But after she leaves his house that night, Montgomery’s house goes up in flames with the judge in it.
Later, when another man is killed, Monroe finds herself combing the town for viable clues, trying to eliminate a handful of suspects from her list. Her search takes her to a penitentiary, a newly renovated theater playhouse, and to the haunted forest of Old Cabin Woods.
All of this plays out in a masterful narrative while Monroe is struggling to balance her personal life, planning her wedding to her fiance Brody, and raising and caring for their sick daughter.
Littlejohn mixes the cozy and thriller genres quite well, and her flawed characters are most appealing. The downside: descriptions of animal violence are tragic, violent, unappealing and unnecessary.
“Quantum”
Patricia Cornwell delivers an excruciatingly plodding new series set at NASA research center with “Quantum.”
NASA officer and pilot, quantum physicist, and cyber security investigator, Captain Callie Chase investigates a security breach in the underground tunnel at NASA Langley Research Center. She and NASA’s police major, Fran Lacey, set out to learn what happened when a tripped alarm alerts them to a possible crime scene.
When they arrive, through the dark, labrinth corridors of the underground tunnel, their suspicions are piqued. Fear is heightened when a rash of unsettling clues are found: dried blood and a missing security badge point to Callie’s twin sister, Carme, who has been missing for days.
Desperate, both women race against a government shutdown and a threatening blizzard to help find Carme and clear her name from a suspicious series of events. As they investigate the research center for answers, what they find escalates further problems for both of them, and the space program.
“Quantum” takes a long time to find its footing. Most of its meandering 338 pages is 90 percent of Cornwell’s characters fighting internal problems with monologues that go on far too long. The disappointing resolution is a cliffhanger that creates more questions than answers. Readers will have to wait until the next book to know what is really going on in the convoluted plot at NASA.
