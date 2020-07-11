When it comes to stamping out racism, we, as a world, nation, state and community clearly have more work to do.
We've seen locally some instances in recent days that sound the alarm that racism remains a problem that we must deal with in our own backyard.
A woman and her partner were chased and verbally harassed as they were headed towards a fishing hole in Treadwells Mills last week.
The man used racial slurs and eventually wound up pounding the hood of the woman's car, causing damage.
He was arrested and charged with a hate crime, but the incident left the victim clearly traumatized.
Racist comments were found this past week on the Facebook page of a local racecar driver who competes at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh.
The driver claims his page was hacked and that he was not responsible for the ugly comments. Airborne has suspended the driver until further notice.
In Saranac Lake, the director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative is moving out of the village after racist graffiti was found spray-painted on a railroad bridge that she routinely runs by.
Nicole Hylton-Patterson says she no longer feels safe living in the village and is moving to an undisclosed location in the Adirondacks.
These recent events are unsettling for sure.
So the question is: what can we do about it? What can we do to educate and inform and disarm those who would hold such hateful thoughts in their hearts and minds?
We can start by admitting there is a problem. The North Country has long been quite homogeneous and it's easy for many to believe that racism is not a big issue locally because, in majority white communities, they don't see it playing out in their neighborhoods every day.
But as we've seen this week, it is a problem.
We know it's a problem when we drive down a rural road and see Confederate flags on display.
Confederate flags in Northern New York? An area that sent large numbers of young men to fight and die for the North in the Civil War, the fight to end slavery?
Really?
Hopefully, the law will take care of the most egregious cases of racism, the ones that result in arrests for hate crimes. And, hopefully other punishments such as a ban from the local race track are enough to hit home with other offenders.
But, as a community, we need to do better on so many fronts and always speaking out loudly and firmly against racist actions is a good start.
One of the reasons Hylton-Patterson said she was leaving Saranac Lake was that Mayor Clyde Rabideau did not issue a statement condemning the racist graffiti.
"It would have made me feel safer," she said.
Rabideau responded by issuing an email to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that said in part that he was a "small-village, part-time mayor with no staff or media advisors, and our nation's recent racial unrest is a challenge for me while in this position, and I am still learning how to properly respond to the many events and sometimes I fall short of expectations, and this is one of those times, and I hope that Ms. Hylton-Patterson will forgive me and, in her capacity as a diversity advocate, reach out to me, and give me guidance should a future incident warrant it as I wish her and her family well."
That response, while surely well intended, seems curious coming from a man who in 1998 ran for lieutenant governor of New York and routinely operated within the highest levels of media in the Empire State.
A simple, "Racist graffiti is wrong, and needs to stop," would have been a good message to send immediately after finding out about it.
We hope that these recent events make people think more about racism — in both large and small forms — in the North Country and what we can all do as individuals to fight it.
