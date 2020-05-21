What Congress does in the next stimulus package will have a lasting effect on how we all recover from this COVID-19 pandemic.
Let's hope they get it right.
The prospects of Congress putting aside their political differences and coming up with a package that truly helps the American people across the board, however, seem dubious.
Both parties, Republicans and Democrats have shown time after time that they seem to care so much more about politics than actually providing Americans with what is needed.
The nation is desperate for help right now as nearly 40 million people are out of work.
Not to mention, more than 1 million people have contracted COVID-19 and more than 90,000 Americans have died.
A solid stimulus package is needed in a big way to help people recover from the devastation the coronavirus has wrought.
As we have seen, the initial packages that were approved have helped somewhat, but clearly more is needed.
The latest attempt at coming up with legislation seems like a dumpster fire.
It is disconcerting for sure to know that our elected officials cannot seem to come together even in the most dire times such as this.
It makes one shudder to think what might happen if we are ever faced with an even worse crisis than coronavirus.
Last week, Democrats in the House put forth a $3 trillion plan known as the HEROES Act, that included all kinds of items.
It passed the Democratic-controlled House, but has little or no chance of making it out of the Republican-controlled Senate.
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted against the plan for many reasons.
She was concerned about how funding in the bill would be used for voting, the possible release of prisoners, including illegal immigrants and violent offenders, and for sanctuary cities.
She said the bill was a "partisan wish list for Democrats," and complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) negotiated it behind closed doors without consulting Republicans.
As a member of the minority party, Stefanik sent a message with her vote against, and that's fine, but the whole exercise by both parties seems such a waste.
Why would Democrats in the House put forth a proposal that they know would go nowhere in the Senate? And Republicans in the Senate seem ready to shoot down anything Democrats in the House send them.
Democrats need to come up with a package that helps everyone, Republicans included, and Republicans in the Senate must do likewise.
President Donald Trump would do well to help broker some kind of compromise that will aid the 325 million Americans he serves. Let's hope he can put aside his own politics and help deliver for the country.
The most important piece of the next stimulus plan has to include funding for states and local governments.
Too many county, city, town, village and school district budgets depend on it.
The HEROES Act did include $875 billion for state and local governments, and that is a good start.
How about if Congress just approves that for now, and then work on other items.
Local governments, especially school districts, need to know now if they are going to have any money come budget time, which is June 9.
Although the picture during the coronavirus pandemic seems to slowly be getting better, people continue to get sick and die, and the economy continues to struggle.
Enough with the partisan politics and bickering. It is time for Congress to get the job done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.