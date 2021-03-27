It's March Madness time once again and we have been able to enjoy some excellent hoops this past week, and there is more on the way, including a huge game today.
Watching NCAA basketball is especially satisfying this year since last year's action was canceled due to the coronavirus. A bracket buster for sure.
This year, we are fortunate to have tournament play even if it is with few or no fans in attendance.
So far in the first two rounds we've seen, in usual fashion, some amazing games. We've seen dominating performances, nail biters and some buzzer beaters.
Watching these young athletes and their amazing talents and endless enthusiasm is a treat that was sorely missed last year.
As with any tournament, there are some games that loom larger than others.
Today you will see one of them when Iowa faces off against perennial powerhouse UConn in the women's bracket.
Many may be thinking that the men's bracket will feature the games to watch, but not today.
UConn, which has won 11 national titles under Head Coach Gino Auriemma, is led by freshman Paige Bueckers, and Iowa is led by fellow freshman Caitlin Clark.
Both Clark and Bueckers are astounding talents that have received compliments from many, including some NBA stars like Kevin Durant who said Clark is ready to join the league now.
Bueckers, from Minnesota, is in line to not only be named the freshman of the year in the NCAA, but also the player of the year.
The 5'11" guard can do it all. Pass, shoot, rebound, run the floor and play killer defense. She makes everyone around her better and it seems that she never has a bad game.
Clark led the nation is scoring this year with an amazing 27.4 points-per-game average.
The 6'0" guard from Des Moines can shoot from anywhere on the floor including the parking lot if she has to.
A superb athlete, Clark can make passes that will force you to hit pause and rewind several times just to see how she found teammates.
Both Clark and Bueckers are players that are so good that when you watch a game they are playing in, you can automatically tell which ones they are because they just look different.
Different in a good way. In a way that nobody else moves like them or competes like them. They even impress in warmups.
It is hard to imagine that these two phenoms have been teammates in AAU basketball and in international tournaments representing the USA.
Who could stand a chance going against these ladies?
Today, we get to see both of them in the same game when they face off in the third round of the women's tournament at 1 p.m. in Texas.
The game will be broadcast live on ABC.
Trust us, if you are a basketball fan or just a fan of great athletes, you won't want to miss it.
