We should all be seeing both positive and negative signs in President Trump's guidelines for turning the nation's attentions back toward the economy in the midst of the coronovirus crisis. Some will see more of one than the other.
The United States has become so politically obsessive during the past three years – and truly much longer than that – that something as potentially controversial and so debatable seems these days to be unattainable.
And, at the outset of the discussion, it appeared this issue would not progress any more quickly than any of the others we've watched Washington fight over in recent years.
As a nation, we felt fortunate to get the money that Congress and the administration sent out to us to try to limit the damage the health emergency has inflicted.
Rarely have the Republicans and Democrats been able to agree on anything – especially something as profound and expensive as that.
President Trump, of course, is a devotee and something of a guru when it comes to the economy, having come from a background of amassing income in so many different ways.
So it was not surprising when he announced, while COVID-19 was still at or near its peak, that he was investigating ways to restore our economic order.
America has come to trust his coronavirus advisors, particularly Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, who have bestowed on Trump a level of national confidence in this arena he would otherwise not have enjoyed.
When the president began to talk of resurrecting the deflated economy despite the ongoing damage being imposed by the virus, it had a pollyanna ring to it, to many. Was he really concentrating on circulating money over lives and health?
Well, no, as it turns out.
He made it clear during a national briefing last Thursday that most, if not all, of the important issues had been considered and worked out. Among them:
The individual state governors, not he, would be the final word in determining when and how exactly we would return to a semblance of normalcy.
Some governors have gone much further and much faster than even Trump recommended.
No reopenings would be encouraged or even allowed until health statistics indicate they are compatible with our security. The guidelines urge states not to lift restrictions until they reach a 14-day period in which case numbers fall steadily and hospitals are not overwhelmed.
All of those factors have not been adhered to.
Any revival would be patchwork, not blanket, geographically, according to the president's recommendations..
After reopenings, there will be a focus on protecting vulnerable populations; finding, tracking and isolating infected people; and maintaining physical-distance, mask and hand-washing guidelines for the public and at businesses.
Questions remain, as would be expected. Virus testing is not yet universally available, and shortages of personal protective equipment still exist. Extreme vigilance must be exerted everywhere to prevent a resurgence.
America has been torn to shreds over the dual and dueling concerns over health and lost jobs and income.
At this point, though, in spite of the political hostilities to which we've become accustomed, we appear to be on a path to address these matters with appropriate concern and promise.
That is, if everybody can agree to a pace that can keep us all as healthy as possible.
