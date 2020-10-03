The national general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and the deadline to submit Letters to the Editor connected to that day at the polls is even closer.
If you want to have a letter published in the Press-Republican ahead of the vote, make sure to get it to us by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Any that arrive after that will not be used.
There's a good reason for the deadline for letters before every election — we want to make sure they all get in.
Keep in mind that the Press-Republican has a strict 300-word limit for letters. It's plenty of space to make your points and still allows us to fit in as many letters as possible.
If you exceed the limit, your letter will be sent back to be cut and resubmitted, which may affect whether we can get it in.
Include your full name, address and phone number, though only your name and community will appear.
Only one letter per person is allowed every 30 days, even if it's on a different topic.
Criticism of other candidates or the incumbent is allowed, but please make your letter factual and constructive. Hate language is not allowed.
We try to run all letters that fit the guidelines, but writers from our circulation area of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties have priority.
The best way to submit your letter is by email; send it to letters@pressrepublican.com.
If you don't have the internet or are not familiar with sending email, reach out to a family member or friend who can help type your letter and send it in.
If you have no other choice, you can drop off or mail your letter, but since someone has to type those submissions into our system, their publication is delayed.
Mail letters to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; or fax it to 518-561-3362.
Letters have been pouring in steadily on the contest between incumbent Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R) and challenger Tedra Cobb (D), who will face off in the General Election on Nov. 3 for the 21st Congressional District seat.
Of course there are also a pile of letters regarding the presidential race, and other races.
Supporting candidates is not only a longstanding tradition, it is a fundamental right of the electorate and we love to see those letters.
In addition to writing letters, it is our fervent hope that all those eligible get out and vote this year and every year.
This is our democracy, and our country, and it doesn't work at its best unless as many people as possible participate and exercise their right to vote.
