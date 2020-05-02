The coronavirus is the worst thing to happen to the human race since hatred.
The difference between the two, of course, is that we'll eventually be able to do something about the coronavirus.
SILVER LINING
It's awfully hard to find anything palatable about a condition that has sickened 2.5 million people and killed almost 200,000 of them. But is there any chance anything good – besides a cure – could result? Maybe.
I think it's entirely possible, even likely, that the virus, more than any factor in memory, has cut into humans' weakness for philandering.
For anyone not familiar with the term “philander,” Webster's Third International Dictionary defines it this way: “To make love frivolously or in a trifling or fickle way; flirt or dally;” … (When I was a little kid, my mother used to accuse me of dilly-dallying while I was shopping with her in a clothes store. Apparently, she was at least half wrong.) ”... from the Greek philandros, loving men; as a noun, flirtation.”
A GOOD DISTANCE
In this era of scientific sophistication, the concept of a germ – the coronavirus – that can outwit us for so long is unthinkable. But we're gaining fast.
Meanwhile, most of us are trying to follow rules or advice that will keep everybody as safe as possible.
For example, scientists first told us not to come within 6 feet of each other. Later, they noted some people give off particularly robust sneezes, so they told us to stay 10 or 12 feet apart.
That's quite a distance. It's hard to philander when the target can barely hear what you're saying.
LEFT WITH TAKE-OUTS
Centuries ago, people were much better. Most of them lived with their spouses and children on their own land and were self-sufficient. Contact with prospective philanderers was rare. Then they invented the office.
Most philandering these days takes place in the office or in bars and restaurants. But, because of the virus, half the offices are closed, along with all the bars and restaurants.
Most people are working out of home, so the only philandering available to most people is with their spouses.
And, with the bars and restaurants closed, customers, some of whom are potential philanderers, are left with only take-outs. You can still call ahead for a pickup, but the context is entirely different.
BEHIND THE MASK
Next, the government warned us to wear a mask and gloves.
Now that we're wearing masks, who knows what's lurking behind that cloth hideout? We see a pair of eyes peering out over the top, but what's the rest of the face look like?
Eyes are important, but so are the nose, mouth, chin, et.al.
What if he has a beard beneath that mask? What if she does? Some people don't like those itchy appurtenances.
Back in the Old West, when holdup men routinely showed up sporting a mask, seldom did a crook gallop off with a woman's heart along with her purse.
And, as for the gloves, there could be a wedding ring holed up under that right glove, which heightens the risk right away.
So, in the end, if you're looking to philander, you not only have at least 6 feet of stormy seas to navigate, you have no true picture of what awaits you on the other side of the rainbow. You're far better off philandering at home.
MAKING MEMORIES
So the lone bright spot about the virus is it has cut down on the opportunities for philandering. It may have virtually eliminated that stain on human behavior.
My advice is to stay at home and, if you have a tendency to stray outside the agreement you recited on your wedding day, concentrate anew on the best advantages of keeping those vows.
You might wind up philandering with your husband or wife, and that will not only bring back very pleasant old memories, it will very likely inspire some new ones.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
