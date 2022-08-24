The other day, a car with Canadian license plates was driving up Cornelia Street in Plattsburgh, heading west as it approached the Wal-Mart left-turn entrance. At the last minute, it swerved into the left-hand lane so that it could make the turn, apparently having learned a little late that the turn was there.
A car behind it had already made the move over to the turn lane and, though its safety was not imperiled by the Canadian drifting over in front of it, honked its horn several times to let the turning driver know the late turn was something of an inconvenience.
No harm was done, unless it was to the Canadian driver’s sense of security and welcome. That driver had not imposed any kind of threat to the local driver, who had felt compelled to express himself negatively anyway.
For the past nearly two years, the border between the U.S. and Canada was virtually closed. COVID-19 had closed off routine traffic and frozen the considerable assets that restaurants, stores and other business had taken for granted for decades coming from our northern neighbors.
Families, particularly in and around Rouses Point, Champlain and other communities where relatives regularly crossed the border to visit one another, had been estranged.
And the loss is not just an economic consideration. When North Country Chamber of Commerce chief executive Garry Douglas refers over and over to our Canadian neighbors, he means it. The individuals who live there and come down to New York state frequently for fun or business have become our friends, even if we don’t know them personally.
We have missed them while the border was shuttered. Those Canadian license plates — so similar to our blue-and-white ones, actually — have for a long, long time blended into our street and highway settings.
So, to witness an impatient local driver who reacts with anger or annoyance over a tardy decision to make a turn inspires a little annoyance of our own.
Don’t we all realize what the presence of these Canadians means to us all? We shouldn’t be doing our worst to repel them away, but instead we should be doing our best to send them the message that we missed them and welcome them back.
Greet them with smiles, not scowls. Give them the unspoken — or spoken — indication that our life is better because they have returned.
If you want to reduce the whole relationship to money, remember that we all will pay less in various taxes because they are spending down here.
And as we’ve said before, if you think they’re disrupting your trip to the store by their unfamiliarity with our streets, place yourself in downtown Montreal and see how you do.
