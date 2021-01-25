Parking...no problems

Dear Mr. Grady,
I feel I must respond to your supposed tribulations expressed in, “A walk and the park,” printed in the January 16/17, issue of the Press Republican.
By not shopping with your dearly beloved you are missing out on so much of life.
Recently, I accompanied my wife, Vivian, to the big W enterprise in Plattsburgh as she needed new glasses and we weren’t sure if she would have her eyes dilated.
As far as parking, the only problem we incur is trying to remember in which row we have left our vehicle. Though if I have my sporty Ford Focus, with manual transmission to thwart car thieves, a red carnation tops off my antenna and thus creates a beacon of sorts to indicate my position.
When in a supermarket we often divide to conquer our shopping list in a timely manner. Since we cannot see through or over the aisles, I will undoubtedly receive a phone call inquiring, “Where are you?” If there are others within earshot, I relish in responding with a loud hushed voice, “Honey, I can’t talk right now as I am shopping with my wife and she is in the next aisle.”
One of the problems created by the pandemic when trying to reunite with one’s beloved when shopping is remembering what she was wearing and/or her bodily configuration. Thus, as when you see a lady in a mask you have to make sure she’s yours to avoid a social miscalculation, and perhaps depart the establishment with another.
When shopping with Vivian, malls provide a number of activities that are not available when playing parking lot roulette.
A social opportunity arises when Vivian wishes to try on apparel. No, I don’t enter the sacred sanctum with her, but rather sit, literally holding the bag(s) on one of the comfy seats afforded to gentlemen in waiting. Chatter generally ensues with perfect strangers who find themselves in a similar situation as we commiserate for a few moments on the expected expenditure which might befall us. Care must also be taken in responding when Vivian emerges and inquires, “How do I look?”
At times in emporiums such as Macy’s or JC Penney’s I will wander off to the men’s department to check on the markdowns on over-priced goods. Often a saleslady will want to assist this seemingly perplexed soul. Among my responses are pointing out that she needs to remove a pile of ripped jeans which cost more than intact versions. The invariable response is, “Oh no, Sir. That is the style.”
In other instances, especially if the saleslady is closer in age to me, I will respond, “I am looking for a wife.” Then not to get her hopes up, I add, “Preferably my own.”
If the big W is somewhat beneath your dignity, perhaps you can go to the Neiman Marcus nearest you and peruse the designer gowns as I did with my wife and sisters-in law. After-all you owe Lois one after your parking lot debacle.
So you see, Bob, by playing parking lot hopscotch you are resigning yourself to a hum-drum existence, as well as incurring the ire of your beloved spouse.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
