When the federal Base Realignment and Closure Commission voted to close Plattsburgh Air Force Base in 1993, it was a punch to the gut for the region for sure.
In the two years between the closure announcement and the actual final day of the base, there was much uncertainty, fear and even some panic as the community scrambled to figure out what to do.
But being a resourceful and stout community, North Country leaders rallied in those two years, and when that fateful final day of PAFB came, exactly 25 years ago today, Sept. 30, 1995, the community was ready.
Well, sort of ready.
The Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council was created including leaders from the City and Town of Plattsburgh, Clinton County, Peru, the state and federal governments and local business players.
Much credit goes to Rodney Brown, then the county's lead planner, for putting together a body that never existed before, and drawing up their playbook.
The PIDC had many, many discussions about what the future without a base should like. Some of those discussions were not pretty.
Prisons, casinos, hotels, airports, housing, even a religious community, and a myriad of other ideas were all kicked around, some harder than others.
It was a daunting task to replace a base that housed 4,400 military personnel and their dependents, plus civilian workers.
Those 10,000 people or so contributed mightily to the local economy and added an element of diversity.
Eventually, the PIDC morphed into the Plattsburgh Area Redevelopment Corp. and PARC began forging a new era for the community.
While there was still some bickering and growing pains, and even a Phish concert on the flight line, PARC managed to put all that aside and do an outstanding job of turning the base into a vibrant and thriving part of the community in the years since.
There are houses, businesses, recreational opportunities and of course, the impressive Plattsburgh International Airport on the former base property.
Whole neighborhoods sprung up on both what is known as the "new" base and the "old" base properties.
There's museums, City Court, state offices, a high school, and even a couple breweries on site.
The Oval, which served as the parade ground for the Air Force, is home to sports, parades and of course ceremonies for the hallowed Honor Flights, taking veterans to Washington, D.C. to see monuments in their honor.
In short, it is a community unto its own, and it blends in perfectly with the rest of the community.
Many who once thought losing the base would doom the region, and fought with all their might to overturn the federal government's decision, now believe that transforming that military installation into what it is now, is the best thing that could have happened.
The redevelopment of PAFB has been so successful that it serves as a model for other communities across the nation as to how to deal with a crushing base closure.
Whether it be an ice storm, a base closure, a prison break or now, a pandemic, the North Country has shown its strength of character time and time again.
The resurrection of PAFB is one of those accomplishments that will probably live forever in the region and serves as the perfect reminder of who we are and the great things we can accomplish.
Stay safe North Country.
