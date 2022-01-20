P-R TV show review: Animated 'Arcane' tells gorgeously dark fairy tale

There’s a line in the second episode of “Arcane” where a character talks about the nature of power.
“Real power doesn't come to those who were born strongest or fastest or smartest,” the character explains. “No, it comes to those who will do anything to achieve it.”
Throughout this season of the Netflix original series, we’re introduced to people who think they can go that far, to do whatever it takes to be on top.
And then we’re introduced to the ruthless people who actually can.
And, in doing so, the show raises a terrible question: When it comes to winning at all costs, is affection a liability?
I have my own thoughts on that question, and my own thoughts on how the show seems to answer it.
But when it feels like our country right now is split into two camps, apparently willing to stab each other to have their side in charge, it feels like an important question for our time.
When you want to win, how far are you willing to go?
“Arcane” answers this question with a story of monsters and magic that’s one of the best first seasons of a show that I’ve seen in a long time.
And, I would argue, says more about the nature of power and who has it than “Game of Thrones” did in eight seasons.
“Arcane” tells the story of Piltover, a gleaming city of golden towers and exciting inventions.
But just across the river from Piltover is the district of Zaun, a slum of drugs and despair patrolled by Piltoveran police to make sure any “trouble” stays on that side of the river.
We’re introduced to young sisters Vi and Powder, left orphaned when Piltover violently cracked down on a rebellion by the people of Zaun.
We also meet Jayce Talis, a bright young Piltoveran scientist who hopes to help poor and struggling people with his inventions, but finds that’s not as easy as it sounds.
For now, there’s an uneasy truce between Piltover and Zaun. But unrest is growing in the streets and Jayce and the sisters will find each other caught in the middle when that peace falls apart.
It’s a grim storyline, which makes it even more interesting to know that the show is an animated cartoon.
An artist friend of mine described the art style of “Arcane” as an oil painting, and I think that’s the best way to put it.
It’s possibly one of the most gorgeous shows I’ve ever seen.
There’s a close-up shot of the character Heimerdinger — yes, that’s really his name — who looks like a talking pekingese. But that close-up of his face, with all the layers of color in his fur, absolutely took my breath away.
And, of course, cartoons have grown to be much more than just comedies for kids. Sit someone down to watch the opening sequence of “Up” and they’ll quickly see that animation can do much more than just tickle the funny bone.
In my opinion, because a cartoon shows us characters on the screen, and not “actors”, we can connect with those characters more closely. We’re not thinking about Brad Pitt or Tom Hanks acting on screen; we’re thinking of these characters living their lives in another world.
Whatever it might be that makes animation so special, the heartbreak you feel when an “Arcane” character collapses into heaving sobs is the same as for a character of flesh-and-blood.
I will say that, at only nine episodes, there are some storylines that feel rushed and incomplete at times. Released in three 3-episode batches, it really feels to me like Netflix might have forced the creators to sprint to the finish.
But, it says a lot about the show that, despite that, I still absolutely recommend checking it out and can’t wait for the next season.
I give “Arcane” 5 stars out of 5.
