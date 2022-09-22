P-R TV Review: "House of the Dragon" a return to form for "Thrones"

What to say about “Game of Thrones?”
It made “Winter is coming” more than a mere forecast.
It gave parents many good baby names.
And, like “Lost” before it, it found that taking off is a whole lot easier than sticking the landing.
I, like many viewers, spent most of the last two “Thrones” seasons going “Oh…okay…” as plotlines were, shall we say, wrapped up.
Also, like many other Thronies, I felt that the core of the problem was that things were just straight up too rushed.
Where earlier seasons were more about the characters, the final seasons were about events: this big thing’s going to happen, then this big thing, and so on.
Late-season Arya does far more stabbing than she does reflecting on how she’s grown over the years.
And the same with the other Stark children.
The earlier seasons gave them more quiet, dialogue scenes to let us really meet and connect with them, while the later seasons had them largely as props covered in zombies and dragon fire.
So when HBO announced that they were making another show in the Thrones universe, you’d be forgiven if you didn’t feel, as I did, that it sounded a bit like a “Sorry, let’s try that again!” moment.
So I was left to wonder if this new series would go back to the early season roots or be more of the late season “shock and awe.”
And I’m glad to report that, so far, “House of the Dragon” has been much more awe than shock.
Set in the same lands of Westeros 200 years before the events of “Thrones”, the prequel series follows the ancestors of famed Dragon Mom Daenerys Targaryen.
The Targaryen dynasty rules the land and King Viserys I sits atop the infamous Iron Throne.
But Viserys is in poor health and, with his only child being his teenage daughter Rhaenyra, he faces a crisis of succession that threatens to tear the kingdom apart.
With no Ice King army on the horizon as there was at the end of “Thrones,” the show is free to explore the twisting politics around Viserys’ conundrum.
So, once again, we can get excited by every little conversation, wondering who’s playing who in this big royal chess game.
That was largely thrown out by the end of “Thrones”, where for the most part you knew you had Team Dany (AKA the Good Guys), Team Cersei and Team Night King.
Now, in “House of the Dragon”, there’s intrigue behind every smile. Once again, you can love a character one week, then hate them for being a traitor the next week, then love them again the week after that.
I do have to admit here that I was partially inspired to write this review by another review I saw online asking why “House of the Dragon” was “so boring.”
And to that I say that, yes, there are people who probably prefer the climatic battles of the later “Thrones” seasons and I couldn’t be happier for them.
No, these first five episodes of “House of the Dragon” are not much like that. But, then again, neither were the first seasons of “Thrones.”
And, as my colleague and fellow “Thrones” fan Ben Watson points out, Westerosi history tells us that we’re heading toward a brutal civil war called the Dance of Dragons. So, rest assured, there will be dragon action.
And, as with “Thrones,” you’ll appreciate the epic fights even more with a few seasons of “getting to know you” moments for the characters.
That being said, I actually found the biggest “action” setpiece of the show so far — the beach scene we’ll call it — to be one of the more disappointing and, frankly, goofy moments of the series, but I digress.
For the rest of us “early season” fans, this prequel series offers plenty of the knowing smirks and clever wordplay that made me fall in love with the original show in the first place.
And the main cast knocks it out of the park acting-wise. Paddy Considine in particular gives a career-defining performance as Viserys, with every facial expression a story in its own.
My god, just give the man’s eyes the Emmy.
I plan to do another review when the season is done but, for now, I give “House of the Dragon” a solid 4 stars out of 5.
