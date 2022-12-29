And, so, we’ve reached the end of another year.
A huge thank you to everyone who’s read my music and movie reviews this year.
I took over the P-R critic seat in September 2021 and it’s been an absolute joy getting to share my thoughts every month.
I certainly hope it’s been as fun for you reading these as it has been for me to write them.
But as we got closer to this last month of the year, I went back and forth on what I wanted to do for my December reviews.
I know a lot of critics do a “Best of the Year” list at New Year’s time, but that doesn’t quite work as well with a monthly review column.
Obviously, I had to review the big “Avatar” sequel last week.
But there didn’t seem to be an album release this month that quite hit that same level of “must check it out.”
So I figured I would take this week instead to look back a bit on my first full year of doing reviews.
In particular, I was thinking a bit about how I choose which movie and album to look at each month.
Again, some movies and albums are so hyped up that they just demand to be talked about. That’s movies like the new “Top Gun” sequel this year and the new Taylor Swift album.
Are they super mainstream? Of course. They’re the mainstream of mainstream.
But I honestly think that, even if you’re someone who is only into “independent” movies or musicians, you should still go and experience the “popcorn flicks” that get everyone talking.
I think you miss out on a lot if you automatically think something is boring just because it’s popular.
For example, anyone who knows me well knows that, for years, I would joke about being someone who didn’t like “Harry Potter.”
Now, to be fair, I grew up at just the right age for the “Potter” boom, being 6 years old when the first book came out.
But I think that was a bit part of why I didn’t like them, cause it was “cool” to be the rebel.
But, finally, after much badgering from “Potter” fan and Press-Republican editor Joe LoTemplio, I cracked open the first few books of the series.
Are they my favorite books ever now? No.
Did I finish the whole series? No.
But I had fun with them, liked some parts better than others, and now I can understand more of why my friends and family members like them.
So, consider this to be me badgering you, my lovely readers, to try that book or movie or TV show or album or whatever that you think you’re “too cool” for. You might be surprised.
And, on the flip side, try some weird stuff.
Watch an animated show on Netflix. They’re not all just for kids.
Or try listening to a musician that your kids or grandkids like. and do it with an open mind, keeping in mind that the music you liked when you were a kid probably drove your parents crazy too.
And trust me, speaking as a millennial, your grandkids would love it if you asked them to share some of their music with you.
And that’s my message for this year and every year: Keep an open mind.
Life is way more fun that way.
So, again, thank you so much to everyone who took the time to read any of my reviews this year and here’s to seeing everything the new year has to offer!
