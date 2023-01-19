I didn’t grow up with Superman and Batman, Spider-man or Wonder Woman.
But by the time I was 7, I had a hero to look up to on the screen, one that passed along a message for the ages: Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
That hero was Goku, the main character of Akira Toriyama’s “Dragon Ball” series.
And every afternoon after school, at 5 p.m. sharp, I would tune in to Cartoon Network to watch Goku beat the bad guys.
That show, “Dragon Ball Z”, is part of a form of animation called anime (typically pronounced in English as ann-ih-may.)
Originating in Japan, anime exploded in popularity in the United States in the late 1990s and has seen another surge in popularity over the past decade.
You’ve no doubt heard of an anime series or two, especially since many of them have had English voices dubbed over the original Japanese dialogue to better sell them to American audiences.
For example, the popular “Pokemon” cartoon series is an anime, as is “Speed Racer” from the 1960s and “Sailor Moon” from the 1990s.
In recent years, new classics have gained widespread popularity, and I would bet your kids or grandkids are probably fans.
There’s “My Hero Academia,” which tells the story of a school for superheroes. And there’s “Demon Slayer,” which follows a boy fighting to turn his demon-cursed little sister human again.
Over the past two years, anime has become more popular than even I thought it could, with anime films like “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” and “One Piece Film: Red” reaching top 10 status in the US box office over their debut weekends.
And then there’s all the odd little places that anime pops up.
During a diplomatic visit in 2015, President Barack Obama formally thanked Japan for the cultural influence of anime.
LeBron James has compared himself to Goku on Instagram.
The late Robin Williams shared his love for the anime series “Ghost in the Shell” and “Neon Genesis Evangelion.”
But my personal favorite of those little moments might be actor Jamie Lee Curtis explaining in an interview how she has watched all of “One Piece” — an anime with more than 1,000 episodes — and declaring her love for the adorable character of Tony Tony Chopper.
So what is it that makes anime so popular?
On a basic level, many of the most popular anime follow the same formula of your average comic book story. There’s a good guy and a bad guy; they fight and the good guys eventually win. Who doesn’t like a story like that?
But a key aspect of anime is that once you’ve beaten what you thought was the biggest, most stressful opponent you could ever face — one that pushed you to your absolute limit — there’s an even harder challenge just across the horizon that will make you feel like you’re back at square one again.
And then once you’ve beaten that challenge and think you’re at the top of the world, there’s always another challenge waiting that you have to push yourself, and one another, even harder to overcome.
And if that isn’t what life feels like sometimes, then I don’t know what is.
I think that’s a big reason why anime is so popular with athletes; the sense that there’s always another record to break.
Of course, that’s just one genre of anime. There’s also cute, sitcom-esque anime like “SpyXFamily”, teen romance anime like “Ouran High School Host Club” and even sports anime like “Yuri on Ice,” which counts figure skater Johnny Weir as a fan.
But for me, personally, anime has meant the world to me.
As someone who writes short stories in my spare time, the stories told in anime are some of the most gorgeous I’ve ever known.
There’s the story of the blind girl and the fearsome dictator who bond over games of chess.
There’s the story of a shape-shifting stone trying to learn about life and love.
And there’s the story of a boy with asthma moving to a new school who finds friendship with a homesick ghost.
Those are plots of episodes from the animes “HunterXHunter,” “To Your Eternity” and “The Ancient Magus’ Bride” respectively.
Those who know me know that anime is practically all I watch nowadays. There’s plenty of stories like those to bring a smile to my face and tears to my eyes.
And yes, they’re what many adults would probably call “fairy tales.” But, as we know, fairy tales have powerful lessons, and anime does well to remind us of them.
So I wanted to kick off this new year of reviews by sharing that little passion of mine and, we’ll see, perhaps I’ll write more about it in the future.
Do you have a favorite anime series?
