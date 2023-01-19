Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Northeastern New York and along and east of the Green Mountains in Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Snowfall rates in excess of an inch per hour are possible. After a lull, additional light snow is expected Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&