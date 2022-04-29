Different threads of my life came full circle on April 28.
I was among eight recipients of the 2022 Women of Distinction Awards presented by Assemblyman Billy Jones. I received the Military Service Award.
That morning, I texted Joe LoTemplio, Editor-in-Chief, that I would have a late start.
He immediately called me back.
“The Chief” had passed away Wednesday night.
It was not lost on me in that moment that I would not be accepting the award at Thursday’s ceremony if Jim Dynko had not hired me at the Press-Republican in January 1990.
It was the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command that assigned me to Plattsburgh Air Force Base, but it was Jim who extended my stay in the North Country, a place that I’ve lived longer than anywhere on the planet.
I came here via Illinois, Texas, Maryland, California, Republic of the Philippines, Florida and Maryland.
“I’ll take a chance on you kid,” Jim said.
“Just promise me you’ll stay at least a year.”
“I will.”
My fingers were crossed under my palm.
Flash forward: Summer 2021.
Jim and I crossed paths outside of Tops Friendly Markets in Peru.
He didn’t recognize me beneath my mask.
“Hi, Chief.”
“Robin, that you?”
“Better than you remember.”
Jim asked how things were at the newspaper, and he caught me up on his children’s lives.
“How’s Nikki?” he said.
“Second year of Vermont Law School.”
“Great, great. Give her my regards.”
Jim told me had been hospitalized.
“I thought I was a goner.”
Just before our parting, he asked me how long I had been at the Press-Republican.”
“31 years.”
“Who would have thunk it?” Jim said.
“See you, kid.”
“See you, Chief.”
When I accepted the award last night in Clinton Community College’s Stafford Auditorium, I did not stand alone.
My P-R colleagues, military family, and friends were in attendance as were all of my deceased family, friends and mentors who loved me, inspired me and supported me.
Like Jim.
Thanks, Chief.
