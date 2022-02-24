An old friend of mine and I used to goof around sometimes doing bad Eddie Vedder impressions.
Just listen to the infamously mush-mouthed song “Yellow Ledbetter” and you’ll probably be able to do a good one too.
But, of course, while it’s easy to poke a bit of fun at his singing, Vedder, lead singer of grunge rock icons Pearl Jam, has one of the most iconic voices in Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Like him or not, you instantly know who it is when the song starts.
And, come on, you’ve got to admit that when he hits that rolling high note just right — you know the one — you can’t help but get goosebumps.
Still, I think everyone of a certain age remembers when, back in the late 2000s, Vedder seemed to have a bit of a Woodstock moment and went from gritty grunge rocker to the dude wandering the woods with a ukulele.
And all respect to him for taking his career in a different direction but, since then, a lot of his music has ended up sounding less like the song of the year and more like the kind of music they play when the sun sets in a car commercial.
So when I saw that he’d released a new solo album this month, I have to admit that my expectations were a bit low.
Things start off slow and, with an album name like “Earthling,” and knowing Vedder’s hippie aesthetic, you can’t help but listen to the opening track “Invincible” and picture soaring shots of waterfalls and serengetis.
Things pick up a bit with the atomic rocker “Power of Right.” But as Vedder belts out a classic “is this about a girl…or is this about life?” track, I couldn’t help but think: “Man, this would sound awesome at a packed show in a crowded stadium.”
And that’s the sense I get with a lot of these songs. And I think that’s something we’re losing in an age where rock is struggling to seem as “cool” as it used to.
The songs on “Earthling” aren’t songs you’re supposed to be listening to while doing the dishes — though they’re not half bad for that.
They’re not even songs that you’re supposed to be listening to in the car.
These are songs you’re supposed to be listening to on a hot summer day, packed tight into the middle of the crowd of hundreds of people as Eddie leans way back, practically laying on the stage, and roars that screaming high note as the guitarists shred as hard as they can.
Listen to these kinds of songs anywhere else and, yeah, they can come off a little canned or kinda cheesy.
There’s exceptions, of course. Vedder channels his best inner Tom Petty on the country-tinged “Long Way” and it really works.
And “The Dark” is an absolute earworm that you’ll definitely catch yourself humming, with some slick guitar licks at the end.
But, again, and it’s hard to explain exactly why, but as rocking as a lot of the songs can be, they sound so dry that they just don’t really get your heart racing.
Like go listen to a song off Pearl Jam’s fantastic 2009 album “Backspacer” — a song like “The Fixer” or “Amongst the Waves” — and try to tell me there’s not just more energy, more life and more fun in those songs than a lot of the tracks, even the good ones, on “Earthling.”
That being said, I’m burying the lead a bit here. One of the big selling points of “Earthling” is that Vedder brought in some friends.
Stevie Wonder wails on the harmonica on “Try”, Elton John tickles the ivories on “Picture” and Ringo Starr beats the drums on “Mrs. Mills.”
And I don’t know what it says about our friend Eddie, but all three are some of the best tracks on the album.
But, overall, I’d say “Earthling” is more a reminder to get a ticket to an Eddie Vedder concert than it is a great record.
And to that, I say: I appreciate the reminder.
I give “Earthling” 3 stars out of 5.
