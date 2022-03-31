Every once in a while, you hear a song on the radio that just makes you stop and go: “Whoa.”
So you can imagine what it felt like when I was driving to work last fall, just happened to turn on the radio, and heard a song that gave me those vibes.
It starts with a drum machine repeating a simple beat.
One-two-three…one-two-three…one-two-three…
Then the guitars kick in.
And, man! I have not heard guitars like that on the radio in a long time.
Then there’s the vocals.
The singer was young, you could tell.
Sure, she was no Whitney Houston. But it was bold; it was snarky; it had attitude; it felt real.
This wasn’t a 2021 sound, this was a 1976 “Cherry Bomb” sound.
It’s simple, it’s catchy, it’s freaking punk.
And as with Joan Jett and The Runaways 50 years before them, it’s coming deep from the raw attitudes of a group of grade-school girls.
The song is “Oh!” and the band is The Linda Lindas and I would put good money on this not being the last time you hear about them.
The band — made up of sisters Mila and Lucia de la Garza, age 11 and 15, respectively; their 13-year-old cousin Eloise Wong; and friend Bela Salazar, 17 — rose to pandemic fame in May 2021 when a performance of their song “Racist, Sexist Boy”, filmed at their local library of all places, went viral.
And, yeah, you don’t get much more punk than a song like that.
But, of course, the story could have stopped there. There’s millions of one-off songs that get a couple hits on YouTube.
But dig into the band’s other songs and you realize: Oh. Wow. They’re seriously good.
One of the things they really nail is what a lot of punk songs used to be back in the day: short, fast and catchy.
Look at The Ramones. “Blitzkrieg Bop” and “I Wanna Be Sedated” have the simplest lyrics in the world but they’re bangers.
Then go listen to “Nino” by the Linda Lindas and tell me you don’t get that same energy.
Nino was written as a rocking tribute to a pet cat of the same name. And from that, there might be some people who would wave the Linda Lindas off as singing about “kid stuff.”
But, again, that’s what rock used to be: dumb, goofy, silly music.
You look at the Linda Lindas’ song “Missing You,” about wanting to “eat dinner at my grandma’s place.”
Kid’s stuff? Go listen to “Sliver” by Nirvana. What’s Kurt Cobain singing about there? A kid eating dinner and riding his bike at grandma’s house!
Look at the YouTube comments on both songs and, across generations, they all agree on the same thing: Grandmas are awesome.
And as if the Linda Lindas needed any more support, wildman rocker Iggy Pop played two of the girls’ songs on his BBC radio show this past January and declared them, in his words, “wicked good.”
Also, be sure to look up clips of that show to hear Iggy Pop learning that one of the band’s hard-rocking songs is a tribute to “The Baby-Sitters Club” books.
And, lastly, there might be those thinking: “Well, sure, but kids like that can’t really play that well. It’s the producers that make them sound good.”
Just look up videos of their set at “The Smell” club in Los Angeles. No, they don’t sound exactly like the YouTube videos. But they know the trick to playing a live rock show: Play it loud and shout your lungs out.
Long live the Linda Lindas.
The Linda Lindas’ debut album “Growing Up” comes out April 8. And each vinyl record order comes with a copy of paper dolls of the band hand-cut by band member Eloise.
Have you listened to The Linda Lindas? What did you think?
