I haven’t listened to much Bruce Springsteen music.
I can easily tell you my favorite Springsteen song: His classic live rendition of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”
That song was on a Christmas compilation CD that my grandma gave me way back when and I must have played that song easily 10,000 times. You just can’t beat it.
Springsteen was also featured on one of my all-time favorite albums: Warren Zevon’s farewell album “The Wind.” Definitely check that one out, too.
Beyond that, “Dancing in the Dark” is featured in a great rap remix I know by a DJ called Girl Talk.
And, yeah, that’s the extent of my Springsteen knowledge.
But, of course, I know he’s talented. He’s got a legendary voice and an even more legendary swagger that’s guided him over a career that’s lasted decades.
If the United States had a voice, it would probably sound like Bruce Springsteen.
So when I saw he had a new album — titled “Only the Strong Survive” — out this month, I was curious to give it a listen. Would Springsteen still impress even if it wasn’t one of his classic records?
Now, I went into this with a bit of the same mindset I did when reviewing Elton John’s latest album.
As you might recall, I left that album feeling like the spark had dimmed a bit with ol’ Elton.
That might be a bit unfair to Mr. John, as it’s the rare musician who can keep up the same energy in their 70s as they did in their 20s.
To my pleasant surprise, it sounds to me like Bruce has still got it.
But, also, imagine my surprise to realize partway through that this was a covers album after I googled some of the lyrics.
Looking through the tracklist, I realized I honestly hadn’t heard of a single song on the album.
Now, let me add a disclaimer to this review: I swear I listen to a lot of music.
But I appreciate that the songs are more obscure. This isn’t Bruce trying to cover “Layla” or reach for some other classic song.
And from the first two tracks it’s already clear: These are songs that mean a lot to him.
Of course, they’re all from his time and you can feel the ‘60s/70s era that they come from.
To me, it’s the era of lounge singers. You can almost picture a figure on stage, lit by a spotlight, a trio of backup singers swaying in harmony off to the side.
And it’s striking that some of the first songs on the album — “Soul Days” and “Nightshift” — are sprinkled with references to some of the immortals: Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Wilson Pickett, Aretha. Sam Moore of Sam & Dave is even featured on the “Soul Days” cut.
The outro to “Soul Days” in particular is tenderly sentimental hearing Bruce call for those greats to be played on the Jukebox.
Again, this is clearly not a glamor project. You can just imagine Bruce listening to these songs his whole life and thinking: “Yeah, these would be fun to sing.”
And that’s one of the other things about this album. Listening to the originals, I was struck by how little he changed about them.
I saw part of another review that said this sounds like being at a little watering hole and having Bruce walk in and hop on the karaoke.
And that’s one of my favorite things about the album: You can hear in his voice how much fun he’s having.
I mean, I know that’s something people have always liked about him, but I get it now.
It’s the little things: the way his voice growls; the way he goes over the top when holding a note, the random “whoos” when he steps back from the mic. He’s alive up there on the stage.
And it’s a wonderful time capsule of music history for me. Of course, you can’t just can’t beat the songwriting of that time.
So, yeah, I had a fantastic time with this album and I think Bruce accomplished something else with it too: proving how timeless these songs are.
I give “Only the Strong Survive” 5 stars out of 5.
Have you listened to "Only the Strong Survive"? What did you think?
