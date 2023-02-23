Back in 2001, one of my favorite bands in the world was the A*Teens, and some of my favorite songs were their hits “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen.”
Of course, as far as 10-year-old Ben knew back then, those were just super catchy pop songs written by this hip young ‘90s group I liked.
It wouldn’t be until years later that I would learn that my beloved ATeens were a cover band for a “little” Swedish group from back in my Mom’s time.
All I knew at the time though was that the funky basslines, bright keyboard notes and peppy vocals of the ATeens sounded so fun. Their music didn’t sound “old”; it sounded brand new to me.
And I think that’s how it works for a lot of young kids finding their first tastes in music. That they don’t want to listen to the “old” stuff, they want to feel like they’re discovering the old sounds all on their own.
And it’s that lesson that I can’t help but think about as I listened to rapper Lil Yachty’s newest album earlier this year.
And yes, we’re going from ABBA to the A*Teens to a 2023 rap star, but bear with me.
Titled “Let’s Start Here,” Yachty’s newest album is a dramatic departure from the sounds on his previous records.
And from the first 30 seconds after you press play, his inspiration is clear.
The album opens with an eerie synth loop. There’s your “On the Run.”
Then…wait for it…building, building, building and…bam.
There’s your “(Breathe) In the Air”, with maybe a bit of “Pigs” or “Young Lust” mixed in for good measure.
Yes, Yachty’s albums shamelessly wears its Pink Floyd influences on its sleeve.
And you know what? It really works.
Now, I’ve known of Lil Yachty’s career for a while now. He’s one of the most prolific rappers of his generation, putting out albums and mixtapes since 2016, back when he was only 19.
He’s got a good energy and a decent voice for his style of rap. But clearly this latest album is a hard right turn for his sound.
Again, if you’re even slightly curious about what I’ve written so far, go give that intro track “Black Seminole” a listen on YouTube.
It’s genuinely a fantastic tribute to the trippiness and attitude of Pink Floyd’s sound and, after listening through it, you start to realize how well that sound fits for any generation of young people looking to “turn on, tune in and drop out” as they used to say.
I even can’t help but laugh at how well Yachty’s trademark laid-back vocals work floating in the “Floyd sound.” It’s that same kind of trippy “back of your head” effect that you get from a Roger Waters’ vocal track.
Throughout the whole album, it becomes a bit of a game, for those of a certain age, to listen for the musical “references.”
The fifth track, “:(Failure:)” is a spoken word track that seems to mirror the “If you give ‘em a quick short, sharp, shock…” passage from “Us and Them.”
And you can’t help but notice a similar tempo to “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2” on the track “Drive ME crazy!”
But then, beyond doing these Pink Floyd “covers”, you notice Yachty blending his own style into the mix.
In particular, he brings an effect that the Floyd boys never had access to back in the day: the quirky, robotic effects of “autotune” on his voice.
And, again, it fits in well.
Now, one could say that speaks more to the timelessness of Pink Floyd’s music than it does to Yachty’s.
But here’s the thing: Like with the A*Teens introducing my generation to the pop sounds of ABBA, Yachty’s is turning his generation on to the sounds of Pink Floyd.
Again, as a 25-year-old musician, he’s very much a star for the under-20 crowd right now. So to think of some 15-, 13-, or even 10-year-old kid turning this album on and having their parents — or heck even grandparents — say “Hey, I know this music!” and start a conversation about it?
Well that would be a wonderful thing.
So shine on, Lil Yachty, and nice work on trying something different.
I give “Let’s Start Here” 4 stars out of 5.
