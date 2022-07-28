P-R Music Review: New Jack White solo project fails to excite

I still remember when I first heard the song “Seven Nation Army.”
It was December 2009. The winter break after my first semester of college. I had only recently gotten my first iPod and it had opened up a whole new world of music for me.
Of course, looking back on it, I feel like college should be a time when every young person should have their musical world transformed. You’re leaving home and life feels faster, louder, exciting and slightly terrifying — and so should the music you’re listening to.
And that’s what “Seven Nation Army’’ by the White Stripes sounded like for me, sitting at the kitchen table on that dark December night.
As with most great songs, it’s been overplayed to death now. But back then, to freshly 19-year-old Ben Rowe, it felt dark, it felt dangerous, it made me feel badass.
And then there was Jack White — the roguish, tousle-haired leader of the Stripes, walking around like a real-life Jack Sparrow talking about hopping on a train to nowhere and living life to the fullest.
And some of the sounds he made with his guitar? God, it was the coolest thing I’d ever seen.
The White Stripes were a two-piece band of Jack on guitar and his ex-wife Meg on drums.
The band was intentionally low-tech, purposely restricting themselves to see what music they could make with just those two instruments. Even the bassline on “Seven Nation Army” isn’t actually a bass, it’s Jack’s guitar tuned way down to those low tones.
But then, by 2011, a hiatus of the band faded into a full break-up and Jack, ever the ball of wild energy, put his talents toward new projects.
The years since then have seen Jack lead new acts including the Dead Weather and the Raconteurs as well as releasing a string of solo albums.
So when I saw that Jack had released a new album titled “Entering Heaven Alive” this week, I decided to give it a listen.
All that being said, it should be clear that I’m a big fan of Jack and his work.
But, to be honest, his post-Stripes projects have often left me feeling pretty underwhelmed.
Jack’s later solo works often seem to evoke a singular image: That of the top-hatted piano man stomping his feet in the saloon with a fiddler strumming along nearby.
And when he does get the guitar revved up again, it often comes off as a cover band trying to imitate the old White Stripes sound.
“Entering Heaven Alive” starts out almost painfully slow with the only early standout being “All Along the Way”, a short groove that could pass for a Zeppelin B-side with its Plant-esque crooning.
If you can stay awake through the first four tracks, things finally pick up a bit with “I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love),” a mostly instrumental jam session that finally sees Jack make his guitar sing a little bit.
“Queen of the Bees” is a standout track if only for being so odd, with an almost “Octopus’s Garden” level of goofiness.
Fortunately, the album ends with a trio of its best tracks.
“Please God Don’t Tell Anyone” is the strongest track lyrically on the album, as the narrator begs God not to tell his loved ones, when they arrive at the Pearly Gates, all the shameful things he had to do to get by in life.
“A Madman from Manhattan” gives a whiplash-wild ride as Jack’s vocals and sharp snare hits trade back and forth on a bouncing bassline. It’s probably my favorite track on the album.
And, finally, “Taking Me Back (Gently)” is another barroom jam session that ends with some wild guitar strumming.
It’s clear throughout the album that Jack’s playing the kinds of music he enjoys. But it also seems clear that he’s not as interested in pushing the envelope at 47 as he was at 27.
I think a big part of what made the White Stripes so special were the creative restrictions that Jack put on himself. That being in a two-piece band forced him to think outside the box.
Now, with any instruments he could ever want at his disposal, his music just sounds more…plain.
I give “Entering Heaven Alive” 2 stars out of 5.
