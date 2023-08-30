Music is mythology.
When our favorite bands start playing or our favorite stars start singing, we don’t want to think of them as human like us. We don’t want to think of them making their morning coffee and rubbing the sleep from their eyes.
We want to think of them as something more, as gods on stage taking us somewhere magical.
Few fit this mythology better than the being known as Hozier.
Since his 2014 self-titled debut, with the radio-filling hit “Take Me to Church”, Andrew John Hozier-Byrne has built out a reputation not only as an acclaimed performer, but as a forest dweller — a sort of creature of the musical lagoon.
Whether tweeting about dreaming of racing through the forest, or turning the “whip and nae-nae” song into an elegant sonnet, Hozier has cast himself as the sort of fancy lad you’d see prancing about in the margins of a medieval tapestry.
I bring this up not only because I love it — that with so many rock stars looking to seem the type to start a street brawl, we’ve got Hozier over here tweeting about communing with the sea — but also because it’s really a great mindset to put yourself in when listening to a Hozier record.
That the County Wicklow-born Irish son has a kind of light about him that shines through in his songs. Hearing that voice, you can’t help but feel a little lighter.
That’s not to say he doesn’t sing dark songs, of course.
My favorite track of his from that 2014 debut — “Angel of Small Death & the Codeine Scene” — is a sultry, jagged riot of a song.
But much of his material is the sort of mahogany music you’d expect to hear from the speakers at Starbucks.
And I mean that exactly how it sounds.
Hozier’s newest album — this month’s “Unreal Unearth” — indeed finds him giving us much of the same, but who can complain?
Listening to it, you realize that on any given song, he has an absolutely uncanny feeling for rhythm, for keeping a song rolling and your head bobbing.
Try to listen to “First Time” and not bob your head, even a little. It can’t be done.
The track “Francesca” has a wonderfully ‘90s, Hootie and the Blowfish energy to it. It’s the kind of song you turn up in the car on a humid summer day and the world slips away with those breathy “Ahh-ahhhhh!” vocal licks.
“I, Carrion (Icarian)” reminded me of my freshman year of college spent diving into the music of the singer Iron & Wine, so I highly recommended checking them out if you enjoyed that track.
The interplay of piano and drum on the track “Who We Are” reminds me of the best of 2000s Coldplay, while the dark ambiance of “Son of Nyx” could have fit squarely onto Radiohead’s “Amnesiac” album.
But honestly, that’s the thing for me about Hozier. Again, his 2014 debut was fantastic and honestly one of my favorite albums of the 2010s. It had a young “I’m here” energy to it in songs like “Someone New” and “Jackie and Wilson.”
But past that, Hozier has indeed fallen into the same trap as Coldplay themselves: They have a bright, breathy sound and they stick with it.
There are plenty of points through this Hozier record where he comes just to the edge of doing something truly breathtaking, truly out of left-field, but then takes the more obvious, safer choice.
It makes for easy-to-listen-to music that you can’t help but feel good hearing, but I continue to hope that the forest spirit known as Hozier emerges from the woods next time with something we’ve truly never heard before.
I give “Unreal Unearth” 3 1/2 stars out of 5.
Have you listened to “Unreal Unearth”? What did you think? Email Ben Rowe at browe@pressrepublican.com with your thoughts and takeaways.
