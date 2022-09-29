The rise of K-Pop in the international market is one of the most striking trends in the music scene of the last generation.
The “K” in K-Pop stands for Korean and the movement has seen Korean boy bands and girl groups like BTS and Blackpink gain massive western audiences and land endorsement deals from the likes of Nike and MAC Cosmetics.
The boys of BTS even made an appearance in the Oval Office beside President Joe Biden last spring to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, a visit that saw the president attempt the group’s famous “heart fingers” gesture to the delight of fans online.
I have a handful of K-Pop fan friends — including one whose bedroom is practically wallpapered in posters for the groups — but I have yet to truly be bitten by the bug.
But I do find the whole thing a little amusing since a lot of the K-Pop groups have adopted the same musical style of the pop stars that I grew up with — N*SYNC, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears — and repackaged it for a new generation. So I can’t help but get a little nostalgic when I give a K-Pop record a spin.
That being said, I’ve listened to a decent amount of songs from BTS, probably the most popular K-Pop group in the world right now, and I have to give them credit. They have an incredibly infectious energy, really catchy hooks, their stage choreography is always a treat and they just have a really sweet chemistry among the group’s seven members.
But when I was deciding what album to review this month, I saw that Blackpink released their newest album “Born Pink” this month and decided to give that a try.
Beyond just their general name recognition, a quick glance at the group’s Wikipedia page shows that Blackpink’s albums and singles have topped numerous US and international charts.
So I couldn’t help but go in with fairly high expectations. At the same time, I know this is music for “young people”, a group that I’m quickly aging out of, so I tried to keep that in mind too.
But what struck me was that this definitely wasn’t the pop music I grew up with. Blackpink have leaned hard into the “pop-rap” style of the late 2000s and 2010s.
The album throws you right into it, with the opener being the group’s hit single “Pink Venom.” Sharp vocals and electronic drum beats back lyrics that tell you the women of Blackpink are definitely not messing around, declaring: “I talk that talk, runways I walk-walk…”
It’s the kind of high swagger anthem you’d expect for the high school crowd and I’d challenge listeners of any age not to feel just a little more confident listening to it.
But, again, I personally go to K-Pop looking for the more, well, bubblier sounds of early 2000s pop than I do the cockier Nicki Minaj-era sounds of the 2010s.
I hear that kind of music in the US everywhere already nowadays, so I don’t really need it in my K-Pop music too.
That problem carries into the next two tracks as well. The fact that Blackpink can make their vocals sound so similar to modern American singers like Minaj and Cardi B proves that they’re clearly talented singers, so then why do they try and make their singing sound like exact copies of those American singers?
I mean, I already know the answer to the question: That style is very popular nowadays. But still, it would be so much more exciting if they found their own sound.
That problem smooths out with the second half of the album. As they slow things down a bit, the richness of their vocals really comes out more.
“Hard to Love” in particular is the kind of easy, breezy pop song that makes for smooth driving music to just clear your head.
And the closing track “Ready for Love” is the kind of optimistic, bubble-gum pop that you’d expect over the credits of a teen romance movie.
Overall, the album didn’t blow me away, but it was fun enough. and I can’t help but imagine a 30-something back in 1999 saying the exact same thing about the pop groups that I liked back then.
So everybody, get off my lawn!
I give “Born Pink” 2 1/2 stars out of 5.
Have you listened to “Born Pink?” What did you think? Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenRowePhoto and leave your thoughts in the discussion post there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.