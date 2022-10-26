Most everyone is familiar with Taylor Swift’s winding career at this point.
Breaking onto the scene as the mousey country girl in the late 2000s, Swift’s soft edges have slowly sharpened over time as bass beats replaced Nashville guitar strumming.
Over that time, I wouldn’t say I was a big enough fan to earn the “Swiftie” title, but her biggest hits were some of the defining songs of my high school and college years.
And that’s for good reason: They’re amazingly well-written pop songs.
And so it was that a few years ago I dug deeper into Swift’s catalog and confirmed what I’d always suspected: that I can genuinely say that I think she’s one of the best songwriters of her’s and any generation.
I know there are some people who will groan at that. As happens with any “biggest star in the world” musician, there are plenty who would call her overrated.
But as someone with a love for words and how they fit together, the way Swift works with her lyrics is just amazing.
The way she folds her rhymes and metaphors around the melodies of each song is done in a way few have since the days of Joni Mitchell and Carole King.
They’re the kinds of lyrics you get tattoos of, or think to yourself on a desperate day.
And anyone who doubts that she actually writes her songs — saying “Oh, she just has a team of writers make them” — need only search on Youtube for “Taylor Swift songwriting” for countless videos of Swift workshopping lyrics in the studio.
I’ve heard a number of older folks over the years admit that she’s a talented singer but turn their nose up over how she “goes through boyfriends.”
This is, of course, the height of irony considering that a vast amount of Swift’s songs are about how young women are defined by their relationship status, by outdated beliefs about romance and “loyalty” and how most of the fallout of a failed relationship falls on the woman.
But, gushing aside, this past week saw the much-anticipated release of Swift’s 10th studio album: “Midnights.”
The album had big shoes to fill, following Swift’s twin records “Folklore” and “Evermore,” released to wide acclaim in 2020.
Those albums saw Swift ditch the pulsing electronics of her late 2010s albums for stripped-down acoustics.
Here, the electronics are back. But they’re shallower this time, often no more than a low electronic hum beneath Swift’s vocals.
I’m not sure if “calm” is the right word for the sound of this album, but it’s definitely no club banger. It’s the kind of music that can put your head into a bit of a trance when you have it playing in the background.
And, honestly, I think it was so slow-paced that I found my first listen sort of underwhelming. As with her past two albums, there’s really no easy radio hit to latch onto.
But it’s a very slow-burn sort of album and, as I’ve listened to it more, it’s grown on me 200 percent.
“Maroon,” the second track off the album, might be one of my new favorites from Swift. The vivid imagery in the lyrics is just absolutely gorgeous.
The same with the cotton-wisped “Snow on the Beach” and its chorus:
It’s like snow at the beach,
weird but it was beautiful.
Flying in a dream.
Stars by the pocketful.
You wanting me tonight
feels impossible.
But beyond pretty words, the songs again beautifully explore the themes of love and loss that make Swift seem like a modern day Lord Byron.
Whether ready to stab your ex in the heart, or wondering where it all went wrong, there’s a song for all those nights in here.
I think it’s a fool’s task to try and compare such wildly different albums as Swift’s “Red” or “Reputation” or “Folklore,” but I would confidently place this one toward the top.
I give “Midnights” 5 stars out of 5.
