Confession: Of all my music tastes, I’ve never been much of a metalhead.
That being said, I definitely had a few friends back in high school who fit that bill: the kinds that could tell you your Maidens from your Mastodons, if you will.
For me, the problem’s always been that a lot of metal bands, while having plenty of rocking energy, all start to sound the same after a while.
Now I know there’s an army of people who would quickly tell me that there’s more kinds of metal out there than stars in the sky — death metal, black metal, speed metal and on and on — and that’s a fine point, but you know what I mean.
You can only headbang to the same guitar licks and gravelly vocals for so long before you grow numb to it.
So I’ll start this column off by challenging anyone who has a metal band that they think really stands out from the crowd to email me at browe@pressrepublican.com and tell me to give them a listen.
But for this month, I decided to listen to the latest release from those godfathers of metal: Metallica’s newest album, “72 Seasons.”
Now, like I said, I genuinely only have a passing depth of knowledge of Metallica’s music — i.e. the classics. I know “Puppets,” I know “Sandman” and I know “Give me fuel, give me fire, give me that which I desire!”
But that made me fairly excited to dive into this new record with fresh eyes.
First of all, I won’t bury the lede here: the second half of the album is leagues better than the first.
Oddly enough, the quality splits right at the album’s big single: “Lux Æterna.”
The five tracks prior to that, with the exception of the fairly solid opening track, were the kind of “been there, done that” metal sounds that I was talking about before.
Also, a lot of the opening tracks were just so…sleepy. The sleepiest, ironically, being the track “Sleepwalk my Life Away.”
But then “Lux” kicks in and it’s like the band suddenly wakes up and kicks it into high gear and, honestly, everything past that track is fantastic.
“Crown of Barbed Wire” is a sludgy, trudging track with shades of Alice in Chains and a track that I can see being a total stadium-shaker at live shows.
“Chasing Light” is the catchiest song on the album and — and I mean this in the best way — could totally be a good radio hit.
“Darkness” is the one bump in the back-half with a glumly repetitive riff, but it leads well into the super slick “Too Far Gone?”, which features some of the best guitar work on the whole album.
Those last three tracks — “Too Far Gone?”, “Room of Mirrors” and “Inamorata” — are the peak of the record for me.
I might not know much about metal, but I do know that it’s great for those songs that just grab you and don’t let go. That your brain goes light and the only thing in your head is that driving beat as the song pulls you and throws you — snapping drums, a quick drop into a wild guitar solo then the vocals kick in again and you’re gone, man.
“Room of Mirrors” is absolutely one of those songs.
And “Inamorata” ends the album on a nice, dense track with a bit of a Sabbath feel.
All that being said, as James Hetfield explained in an interview, the album’s title refers to the number of seasons a person goes through in their first 18 years of life and the album’s lyrics do a nice job of touching on topics of depression, suicide and struggle relevant to young people.
But, again, the first half of the album feels more substance than style, with more emphasis on those lyrics than on rocking riffs.
If the whole album sounded like the second half, this would be an easy five stars.
But as it stands, I give “72 Seasons” 3 1/2 stars out of 5.
Have you listened to “72 Seasons?” Email Ben Rowe at browe@pressrepublican.com with your thoughts on the album and what you would give it.
