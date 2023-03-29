There’s a great article by Vox.com reporter Constance Grady titled “Who runs the world? Not teen girls.”
The article explores a familiar cycle where teenage girls are often on the cutting-edge of what’s popular, that thing gets dismissed as shallow and “girly” and then, years later, gets picked up by the wider culture.
So I can’t help but see a similar trend in popular music today when you see Taylor Swift, statistically one of the most successful musicians of all time, often dismissed as “whining about her ex-boyfriends.”
And I couldn’t help but think about that as well while I listened to Lana Del Rey’s newest album: “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.”
Del Rey sings a lot about relationships too — about seeking fulfillment and recognition from family, fans, lovers.
She does so with gorgeous artistry that not only ties in with Swift’s music but hearkens back to earlier songstresses from the days of Carole King and Joni Mitchell.
With soaring strings and a voice that’s incredibly “antique,” her music can come off as a tad “old-fashioned,” but her fans are anything but.
A quick scroll through TikTok or Instagram shows teen and 20-something young women using her music to soundtrack artsy videos of their daily lives.
And why wouldn’t they? The themes and experiences Del Rey sings about are as familiar to young women today as they’ve ever been: Of wanting to be beautiful without being an object of beauty; wanting to be taken seriously while being free to make mistakes.
“Look at the length of my hair, and my face, the shape of my body. Do you really think I give a damn what I do after years of just hearing them talking?” she sings on the haunting A&W.
Del Rey’s wordplay and album art often evoke a “simpler” time of convertibles and courtships, idyllic ‘50s imagery even as she sings of her sexual follies, drug use and teenage alcoholism.
And there’s the rub, that America sells a Marilyn Monroe vision of womanhood while forgetting how Monroe lived and died; that a woman has to be both soft and hard.
In the stunningly gorgeous 8th track “Kintsugi,” Del Rey explores the Japanese concept of melding broken pottery back together to make something more beautiful from the pieces.
But that’s a painful concept, she laments, seeming to ask if there’s truly such value to be gained from being broken.
“I don’t trust myself with my heart,” she sings, “But I’ve had to let it break a little more ‘cause they say that’s what it’s for.”
Some of the heartbreak Del Rey expresses on the album comes from the death of friends and relatives.
In particular, Del Rey, who lived much of her childhood in the Lake Placid area, references the deaths of Lake Placid residents Aaron Greene, who died in a car accident in 2007, and Del Rey’s uncle David Grant, who died by suicide in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2016.
But there’s a hopefulness on the album as well, as Del Rey often sings of her determination to move on and improve herself.
“I went to Paris with a suitcase in my hand,” she sings on the track “Paris, Texas.”
“I had to leave. Knew they wouldn’t understand.”
And, again, I think of the online videos with Del Rey’s music, of young women using her songs to guide them as they themselves navigate life.
That of everything that could be written about Del Rey’s satin voice, that it’s ultimately nostalgic, elevating and validating women’s feelings, fears, sensuality, sexuality, desires and flaws.
So, again, I think back to that Vox.com article and urge readers not to dismiss the modern singer-songwriters for the tabloid drama around them.
Then again, in a wink on the track “Judah Smith Interlude”, we hear the cleverly candid lines: “And you’re not gonna like this, but I’m gonna to tell you the truth. I’ve discovered my preaching is mostly about me.”
I give “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” 5 stars out of 5.
Have you listened to "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"? What did you think?
