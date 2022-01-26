It was Aug. 6, 2017, when I saw Abel Makkonen Tesfaye AKA The Weeknd perform live.
It was the third day of the Osheaga music festival along Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.
The Weeknd was the big finale show to close out Day 3. So, as the day wound down, I made my way over to the stage where he would be performing.
Now, when it comes to music, I’m a dancer. If you see me at a music festival, there is a 99% chance that I’ll be boogying in the crowd with no shame.
And I’ll do that to pretty much any kind of music. Country? Dancing. Rock? Dancing. Electronic? Dancing.
Now, I wasn’t very familiar with The Weeknd’s music. I knew his big hits like “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy”, but I was far from a super fan.
But as he started singing, it hit me: this wasn’t that good.
I tried, I really did, but I just could not find the groove.
Maybe it was the acoustics of performing outside? Maybe he’s just more of a studio singer than a live singer? I still can’t say.
But I’m very happy to report that The Weeknd’s latest album, “Dawn FM”, is amazingly, wonderfully danceable.
The album is based around the idea that you’re listening to an imaginary radio station: 103.5 Dawn FM, with the DJ inviting you to sit back, relax and don’t touch that dial.
It’s actually strange to think how a lot of kids and teenagers listening to this album don’t even listen to the traditional radio anymore.
But as one of the last of the radio generation, the calming voice of the DJ and the whole set-up of the “radio station” idea brought me back to the days of sitting in my mom’s car listening to Casey Kasem count down the Top 40.
The fake radio “jingle” even kind of sounds like the Star 92.9 one.
But the nostalgia doesn’t end there. “Dawn FM” is a love letter to the synths, vocals and drum beats of the 80s.
Of course that wasn’t my time but, for me as a millennial, there’s something magical about the neon-tinged tones of the MTV era, of acts like Simple Minds or Depeche Mode.
And speaking of Depeche, if you’d played the song “Gasoline” off Dawn FM and not told me it was the Weeknd, I would totally have guessed it was one of their songs with those vocals.
The engine only revs up from there. From the third track, “How Do I Make You Love Me?”, the album has the kind of beats that you can’t help but bob your head to, then tap your foot to before you find your whole body grooving.
Listen to the opening beat of “Take My Breath,” and then go listen to the start of “Don’t You Want Me” by the Human League. Like I said, the album is a total 80s museum.
Of course, the slow jams of the '80s are just as good as the club jams and Abel slows things down a bit toward the middle of the album.
Tracks like “A Tale by Quincy” and “Out of Time” made me think of songs like the BeeGee’s “How Deep is Your Love?” or 10cc’s “I’m Not in Love.”
The handful of tracks after those, though, from “Best Friend” to “Every Angel”, took me out of the ‘80s dream a bit, and sound a little too much like the Weeknd’s weaker songs from his older albums.
And the guest vocals by Tyler the Creator and Lil Wayne are surprisingly forgettable.
But, all in all, “Dawn FM” is a time machine that will send you back on a warm evening drive, cranking the radio up all those many years ago.
And stick around for the beautiful poem on the last track that nearly brought a tear to my eye. It’s a great end to the road trip.
I give “Dawn FM” 4 stars out of 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.