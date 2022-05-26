You often hear people say that Morgan Freeman — with his rich, husky tones — has one of the most magical voices in the world.
To that, I would agree, but I would also add another: the sweet, yearning voice of Florence Welch.
Don’t believe me? Go listen to the song “Back in Town” off Welch’s latest album “Dance Fever” with her band, Florence and the Machine.
Listen to Welch, now seven years sober, sing of the old habit of hazy nights out, left forgotten by the morning until they all started feeling the same.
“I came for the pleasure,” she cries. “But I stayed for the pain.”
Listen to her voice on those lines and tell me you don’t feel your breath catch in your throat.
The closest comparison most people would probably have to Welch’s voice is Adele, but I would honestly even put her above that.
A lot of British singers seem to lose their accent when they sing — heck, I even forgot for a second there that Adele herself is British — but Welch’s accent seems to do the opposite, it seems to come out even more.
Go put on the first track on this newest album, the song “King,” and listen around the 2 minute mark.
“I need my empty halls to echo with grand self-mythology,” Welch sings of her fears of motherhood. “’Cause I am no mother, I am no bride, I am king.”
There it is: that accent where Welch’s voice seems to toss and turn and curl around those notes.
It’s incredible and every time I hear her sing like that it just takes my breath away.
On a side note, everything about the song “King,” from the melody to Welch’s vocals to the lyrics about royalty and relationships, made me think the song feels like a subtle tribute to David Bowie’s “Heroes.”
As with Bowie before her, Welch deals with themes of tackling substance abuse and other struggles on the album.
The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic in particular hit Welch hard, as she’s said in interviews.
She often finds herself alone in a room on the album, singing about wanting something better in a way that sounds so painfully real.
But the album is hardly a quiet one. As the name “Dance Fever” suggests, it’s dance music.
“For a moment, when I’m dancing, I am free,” Welch sings on the song “Free” as plucky piano notes call you to move.
And between singing of buds on the trees in the song “My Love” and blooming flowers on “Daffodil,” this absolutely feels like a springtime album.
As the lyrics of “Daffodil” say: You can’t help but feel optimistic in the spring.
And I can say from experience that the album becomes even more magical listening to it on the trails of Point au Roche.
All that being said, if it’s not obvious already, I went into this album a big Florence fan, but it exceeded even those expectations.
With soaring instrumentals, yearning vocals, and gorgeously poetic lyrics, it’s a gem of an album.
I give “Dance Fever” 4 1/2 stars out of 5.
Have you listened to “Dance Fever?” What did you think? Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenRowePhoto and leave your thoughts in the discussion post there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.