I’m old enough to remember the power of a good album cover — walking through FYE in the mall and having your attention grabbed not by the music on a CD but the picture on the front.
Such a thing is an endangered species nowadays with the move to music streaming services. Heck, Spotify sometimes doesn’t even show you the album cover of the song you’re listening to, opting instead to play a looping video on the screen.
But albumoftheyear.org — the website that I use in choosing which albums to review each month — lists the newest releases with their album art front and center, and it was from this that I chose this month’s record to review: ANOHNI and the Johnsons’ “My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross.”
The album cover is a simple black and white photo of transgender icon and Stonewall Rioter Marsha P. Johnson. But there’s something intensely gripping about the quiet confidence in Johnson’s gaze.
And, indeed, it’s that same tired, clear-eyed defiance that marks the tone of this record.
ANOHNI is the stage name of bandleader Anohni Hegarty, a British-born trans woman who counts among her accomplishments being the first-ever openly transgender person nominated for an Academy Award — for her performance of the song “Manta Ray” for the 2015 documentary “Racing Extinction” — and landing on Rolling Stone’s list of the top 200 greatest singers of all time.
And that second honor in particular is clearly well deserved. Listening to this album, I started to keep a running list of the vocalists that Hegarty’s voice reminded me of and ended up hearing echoes of everyone from Springsteen to Elliott Smith to Hozier and Brittany Howard.
And the way that certain words and phrases roll off her tongue is just breathtaking in spots. The way she takes the bare wordplay of the track “Sliver of Ice” and gives every line just a tremendous weight to it genuinely stopped me in my tracks.
But, of course, such weight is as much in the words being sung as in the singing.
As the album title suggests, much of the album centers around themes of weariness at the place of minorities in society.
Such a message is laid out in the opening seconds of the album in the song “It Must Change,” as Hegarty sings:
“The way you talk to me, it must change.
The things you do to me.
The way you leave me.
The seeds you give to me, it must change.
It must change.”
But the exhaustion in her words is not so much bitter as sad. As the old wisdom goes: Not angry, just disappointed.
That those who would look down or tread upon minorities in our society know better and can do better.
Hegarty sings of this relentless aching on the track, “Why Am I Alive Now?” — laying out how exhausting it is to live in the world we’re in now.
“Why am I alive now?
I don’t want to be witness
Seeing all of this duress
Aching of our world
Why am I alive now?
Why am I alive?
I don’t want to feel this
Aching color of our world.”
In that sense, it’s an album for our times: The age of doom-scrolling, where we’re made to bear witness to the suffering that so many go through day after day — suffering that previous generations could more easily be blind to.
But, like the steady gaze on the album cover, there’s currents of hope in the darkness.
In the song “Rest,” Hegarty urges us to do just that.
“Rest like the soft light of Mercury.
Rest like your hunger is the victory.
It’s a longing laughing day.
It’s a longing laughing day.
Rest like a stone waits for the sun
waiting at the bottom of the ocean.
Like a jewel waits for the sand,
Like a jewel waits for the sand.”
Now, with lyrics as poetic as those, you’re probably picturing gentle strings and piano beneath them. There are plenty of those on this album, but it’s also a tremendous rock album
Not in the hard rock sense but, again, in the late ‘70s Springsteen style where the drums and guitars simmer just under the surface and, when the moment’s right, come roaring to life.
The climax of “Rest” sees the track explode in a stadium-rock burst that nearly made me stand up and raise a fist and head-bang right there and that I would absolutely love to hear live.
That being said, there are a few spots on the record where I think they play it a little safe but, at only 41 minutes long, the album does really well not to overstay its welcome.
And in hearing Hegarty try to deliver such important messages, to sing them in a way that will stick and truly knock people up against their heads, there are some truly remarkable moments throughout this album that will stay with you well after the final track ends.
It’s a hidden gem record for sure, and highly recommended.
I give “My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross” 4 1/2 stars out of 5.
Have you listened to “My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross”? What did you think? Email Ben Rowe at browe@pressrepublican.com with your thoughts and takeaways.
