Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.