Okay, let’s just get it out of the way right now: I loved “Turning Red.”
It might honestly be my favorite Pixar movie since “Up.”
And I seriously went into it with no expectations.
In fact, if anything, I went in expecting a bit not to really like it.
That’s because — and yes, get your torches and pitchforks ready — I’ve been a bit lukewarm to the big “classic” animated movies of the last few years.
Yes … that’s me saying I didn’t totally love “Moana” and “Encanto.”
I know, I know.
And I absolutely love that Disney and Pixar are branching out to set their stories in other cultures besides the U.S. and, well, “medieval Europe King and Queen Robin Hood” times.
But a lot of those movies boil down, in my opinion, to 75% of scenes showcasing the gorgeous, swirling visuals of their cultures and then scenes where the main character stumbles through a fantasy land, nearly falls off a cliff, maybe has a run-in with a monster or two and then finds the magic thing and saves the day.
And, yes-yes-yes, that’s fantastic for their target little kid audience. I understand that 100%.
But I feel like a lot of what made Pixar shine was the way they made simple, everyday life feel a little magical too.
And that’s what I think “Turning Red” really gets right.
The story follows Meilin “Mei” Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl in the far-off land of…Toronto in the year 2002.
Mei’s big adventure is one that we all have to face in our lives: puberty.
And not only is Mei facing the usual flood of hormones and other growing “pains” of a young woman, but she finds that, due to an ancient spell in her family, she turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets overly stressed or excited.
Her mother assures her that her family can perform a ritual to seal the panda problem away for good. But the night that the ritual can be done is the same night that Mei’s favorite boy band is playing a concert in the city.
Talk about middle school problems, am I right?
But that’s just what I was talking about. That, yes, it’s great to have adventure movies for kids, but give us a movie with some real world problems for the older kids to relate to as well.
Let those kids laugh and cringe as Mei’s mom finds out Mei has a crush on the kinda bummy-looking skater boy clerk at the local convenience store.
As Mei desperately tries to stop her, her Mom goes down to the store, looks the boy up and down and tells him that he looks like he “does drugs all the time” and to stay away from her daughter.
It just reminds me of the classic family movies of the ‘80s and ‘90s — something that I feel we’ve lost lately.
And actually, it reminds me a lot of one of my all-time favorite movies that also tells the story of dealing with an embarrassing parent: 1995’s “A Goofy Movie.”
If you like “A Goofy Movie,” I would recommend “Turning Red” even more.
And, lastly, “Turning Red” has gotten some odd reviews from other critics that have gone viral recently.
Some say that the movie glorifies Mei lying to her mother and sneaking out of the house.
Hello? Have you watched kid’s movies in the past 40 years? What kid doesn’t do that in those movies?
Then there’s another infamous review that implies you could only relate to this movie if you were Asian or a woman.
And to that I say: if you were a millennial, or a parent to a millennial, you will 10,000% relate to this movie.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go find my old Tamagotchi pet and see if they need to be fed.
I give “Turning Red” 5 stars out of 5.
Have you seen “Turning Red?” What did you think? Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenRowePhoto and leave your thoughts in the discussion post there.