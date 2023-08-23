Okay, first of all — and I’m probably spoiling my score a bit here — but this has been a really good year for movies and I have a feeling it’s going to be remembered as such.
I’ve had a blast at the movies this year and with movies like “The Creator” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” still set to come out, I think I’ll look back especially fondly on 2023.
In particular, it’s been a great year for American animated movies.
In particular, I’m thinking of “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Nimona” and the film that I’m reviewing this week: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”
Yes, the heroes in a half-shell are back and with some serious Hollywood star power this time, with a cast ranging from Jackie Chan to Paul Rudd to Maya Rudolph.
Now, I say that while also being of the mind that just because a movie nowadays has a star name tied to it doesn’t mean it’ll be a hit.
But I remember seeing the previews for this film and hearing that it’s a passion project of sorts for eternal teenager Seth Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg, who gave us some of the classic comedies of the past 20 years from “Knocked Up” to “Superbad” to “This is The End” (my personal favorite) and so on.
And there’s something really sweet about a couple of ‘80s kids putting their Hollywood weight behind making a new movie for a childhood favorite of theirs.
Of course, this is far from the first time the turtles have been rebooted. Honestly, I’m still amazed that TMNT has had such staying power. I personally know kids nowadays who are still huge turtles fans.
I was never a super fan as a kid, but ironically enough I actually did have a bunch of the toys, no doubt as hand-me-downs from neighbors.
I had this really sick Mouser toy if anyone remembers the chompy robots from the original cartoon.
This latest iteration sets up the classic origin story of the four turtles — Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donnatello and Raphael — being exposed to a radioactive ooze and living their usual sewer-dwelling, pizza-eating lives.
But the boys aren’t heroes yet. With their master and father figure, the mutant rat Splinter, the turtles tried to live life on the surface but the people of NYC didn’t react too kindly to a “rat man” and his mutant turtle kids.
Driven into the sewers by the prejudice they faced, the turtles yearn to be able to live normal teenage lives. So when an opportunity comes to foil the plans of the sinister villain Superfly, the turtles see that as their ticket to fame and acceptance.
It’s an interesting — if a bit on-the-nose — set-up for the classic heroes.
I found it especially interesting for a kid’s movie how, with the film set in the modern day, it bluntly explores the role the media that lives on all our TVs and smartphones plays in deciding who are the heroes and villains of our society.
That when TV news casts us in our respective “teams,” it can make us default to that red-vs-blue, us-vs-them mindset over putting out a hand, sharing a pizza and finding our common humanity.
Well, or I guess…turt-ality?
That joke was terrible, but the jokes in the film itself are fantastic. I actually remembered and laughed about a joke about the turtles’ names just now while I was writing them out.
And not only does the film share a lot of the same modern humor as the “Spider-Verse” series, it also has a similarly gorgeous visual style.
The paint strokes and pastel textures of the films’ animation are absolutely stunning. There’s a shot of smoke billowing out from an explosion and the swirling style that it’s drawn in took my breath away.
Having lived through the days of early 2000s 3D animation looking like smooth rubber dolls, I’m overjoyed that even films like a “Ninja Turtles” movie are getting a visual style nowadays that’s actually pleasing to look at.
And the animations themselves are wonderfully well-choreographed. A fight montage that cuts back and forth between the turtles giving a beat down to different gangs around the city is one of the best animated fight sequences I can think of in recent memory.
And lastly, as the live-action Marvel and DC superhero movies have started to get more and more self-important and self-referential, I love that animated superhero movies like this and “Spider-Verse” are so lively and colorful and just…fun!
That’s what I meant when I referenced “American” cartoons in particular at the start of this column. Not that I don’t love a good heart-wrenching, philosophical indie cartoon, but I’m glad to see there’s still a place for a classic “BAM! BOOM! POW!” adventure cartoon too.
So yeah, whether you’re an old-school turtles fan, you have a kid you want to turn on to the turtles, or you’re just looking for a fun time, you can’t go wrong here.
I give “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness” five stars out of five.
