It’s called the “Barbenheimer Challenge.”
It’s an internet-born dare to go and see both “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” while they’re in theaters.
With both films being released on July 21, social media poked fun at the idea of someone going to see two such radically different movies — one about the invention of the atomic bomb and the other about, well, Barbie dolls.
The joke soon took off as both movies launched to the top of the box office and made, as the Washington Post reported, the biggest box office ever for a weekend not led by a massive franchise.
In other words, there were no “Avengers 2” or “Star Wars XI” sequels to explain the rush to the theaters. This was audiences trying out movies that they really had little idea of what to expect.
I think that’s absolutely wonderful. As much as I love action movies, it can get a bit depressing to look at the top box office movies of the past few years and see only Marvel, Disney or Pixar sequels.
Again, I love those franchises, but there’s something magical that I feel like we’ve lost in recent years to go into a theater and watch something that you don’t really know what you’re going to get — to see a poster for a weird little space movie called “Star Wars” back in 1977 and decide to take a chance on it, for example.
And for these two movies in particular — a two-hour comedy about a doll and a three-hour epic about nuclear war — I adore the idea that someone who might not usually want to go and see “Barbie” or go and see a movie like “Oppenheimer” deciding to go and watch a movie outside their comfort zone just to beat this fun little Barbenheimer challenge.
So, naturally, I had to take the plunge too.
I had a feeling that both movies would be good. You can’t go wrong with Christopher Nolan and the “Barbie” trailer was so quirky that it really caught my attention.
And I was originally going to make one combined review but, honestly, both movies were so interesting that I couldn’t trim them down like that.
I will say, though, that the other interesting thing about the challenge was to see how the themes of the two films fit together as a double feature. Both, in their own ways, talk about life, death and living with the tough decisions we make.
And also both films — “Barbie” with its loud, surreal wackiness and “Oppenheimer” with its quiet, intimate melancholy — fall right into the “they don’t make ‘em like this anymore” for me in all the best ways.
(Also, on that note, see Oppenheimer at an IMAX in Albany, Montreal or elsewhere if you can. It was well worth it!)
So, as your friendly neighborhood movie critic, I challenge you to go and catch both these movies in theaters while you can!
