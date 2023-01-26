I’m not a horror movie “superfan.”
I wrote about horror movies a bit last Halloween with my “Let the Right One In” review, pointing out that one of my favorites is “Saw II.”
But generally, I watch a new horror movie probably once every few years when one draws a lot of hype.
And that’s exactly what got me into the theater this past weekend to see the latest horror flick drawing a lot of buzz: “Skinamarink.”
And since, being an indie film, I wasn’t sure how long it would be in theaters, I wanted to get a review out for it ASAP, so I’m doing that in lieu of a music review this month.
Now, obviously, the first question most people probably have is: What the heck is that title?
A quick Google search shows that it’s a variation on the word “skidamarink”, which comes from an old preschool song: “Skid-a-ma-rink, a-dink-a-doo.”
It’s supposed to be goofy, just gibberish that little kids can giggle along to.
Obviously, putting “skin” into it makes it a bit more unsettling.
But I think, beyond just being a memorable name, it fits the movie well.
“Skinamarink” tells the story of two preschool-age siblings, Kevin and Kaylee.
As little kids tend to do, the pair wake up in the middle of the night. But, wandering down the nightlight-lit hall, they can’t seem to find their parents in the house.
Walking around, they start to notice things vanishing: the toilet, a window, a door.
They turn on the TV to watch cartoons, but still wonder where their parents are.
I think I’ll leave it there in the interest of not spoiling any more than I have to, as I actually went into the film with even less knowledge than that.
To be honest, all I knew is that it was a horror movie, it was getting a lot of buzz and that it had something to do with hallways.
That being said, I will say this: This is not a gory film.
I was thinking later that it’s funny to think that we’re now well past the ultra-violent horror movie trend of the late 2000s.
That includes movies like the “Saw” films, the “Hostel” films and other variations of “people locked in rooms and tortured” movies that grabbed our attention back then.
Like I said, I’m a big fan of “Saw II”, but more for its crime and mystery elements than the cruel traps.
So with that in mind, “Skinamarink” is much more a “scary” movie than a “horror” movie.
Part of that, I imagine, is from the fact that it’s also a very “independent” movie.
It’s the debut feature film of director Kyle Edward Ball and its $15,000 budget — which is pennies in the grand scheme of filmmaking — was financed largely through a grassroots fundraising campaign.
The credits list only four actors: the two kids and the two parents. and the film takes place entirely in a single house.
It’s a very “kids with a camcorder decide to make a horror movie in their house” film in all the best ways.
Nowadays, we go to a movie theater expecting to see a highly-polished, test audience-approved film that can feel like every other blockbuster Hollywood flick.
So it was a rare treat to get to go to a theater and see a film this…weird.
And yes, before you write me and say that you wasted your money, this is not a horror film for everyone. It’s quiet, it’s dark, it’s odd.
And that’s okay. If there’s anything I want to tell people with my reviews, it’s that not every movie has to be liked by everyone.
But to sit in there, in this dark house with these two kids, and just experience what they’re going through, I think was well worth the price of admission.
And, yes, when I turned the lights off in my apartment the night after I saw it, I was legitimately spooked for a second.
Job well done, Mr. Ball.
I give “Skinamarink” 4 1/2 Stars out of 5.
