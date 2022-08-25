What is chess?
That’s a question posed about a third of the way through the 1993 film “Searching for Bobby Fischer.”
As one might expect, the question is answered as such: It’s not a game; it’s not a science; it’s an art.
If that’s the case, then one of the most famous works of art in chess was crafted 50 years ago next week.
On Sept. 1, 1972, after 7 weeks and 21 games, American chess prodigy Bobby Fischer defeated Soviet champion Boris Spassky to win the 1972 World Chess Championship.
Though not remembered as passionately as the “Miracle on Ice,” the tournament and the Cold War undertones behind it gripped the world’s attention at the time.
Even here in the North Country, the Press-Republican carried regular coverage of the championship, with local chess buffs including Charles Sanderson and Ted Leavitt asked to weigh in on the players’ moves.
To be honest, I likely wouldn’t have marked the anniversary myself if my friend and local chess buff himself Larry Fredette hadn’t reminded me of it.
But it should be remembered. Because, despite the reputation that chess might hold as a “stuffy” game, a win is a win and a champion is a champion.
Even today, you don’t have to be a chess fan to hear the names Bobby Fischer or Garry Kasparov and think “champions.”
And, as “Searching for Bobby Fischer” shows, there’s something inspiringly human in that: to want to reach a level few have reached before.
That for every kid who watched Michael Jordan on the basketball court and thought: “I wanna be him,” there’s that same expectation that some kid could be the next Bobby Fischer.
Of course, there’s probably plenty of young chess players out there playing at nearly Fischer’s level right now. But you know what I mean: that we could someday have a kid who has that “spark” to again be the biggest and best player in the world and to grab the world’s attention the way the Spassky matches did in ‘72.
So, to mark the 50th anniversary of that championship, I decided to watch “Searching for Bobby Fischer” for my first time ever.
The film is based on the childhood of real-life chess prodigy Joshua Waitzkin and follows his discovery of chess and how he handles his early success in the game.
The always entertaining Ben Kingsley plays Bruce Pandolfini, the acclaimed chess teacher who took Waitzkin under his tutelage.
But the young prodigy soon hits the line between having fun with the game and committing to a tournament career, and must wrestle with how to walk that line.
My biggest takeaway from the film is how it has that wonderfully “‘90s movie” formula to it: The adventures of a precocious little child star, the sassy mom and dad, the soft orchestral soundtrack and an almost sepia tone to the visuals.
That’s all to say that it’s the epitome of a “feel-good family movie,” and I mean that as a compliment.
That being said, what goes unsaid in the film is that Fischer himself struggled through his life with what has been described as paranoid and erratic behavior, along with making horribly anti-Semitic statements in interviews.
But, again, the film does very well in sharing an important lesson: If you want to be the very best in something, you almost have to be willing to give up a part of yourself.
With that in mind, it’s hard not to think that Fischer might not have come out of his sky-rocketing success in one piece.
But that’s the thrill, isn’t it? As the character Vinnie, played fantastically by a young Laurence Fishburne says: “You’ve got to risk everything. You’ve got to go to the edge of defeat.”
And I think humans will forever be tempted by that edge.
I give “Searching for Bobby Fischer” 3 1/2 stars out of 5.
