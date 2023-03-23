The great physicist Albert Einstein was once famously asked by a mother what she should do to make her children intelligent.
“Read them fairy tales,” Einstein explained.
Then how could she make them even more intelligent?
“Read them more fairy tales,” he replied.
It’s a story that practically feels like a fairy tale itself — simple, but with a strong moral: That fairy tales hold great power.
And why do we tell these stories? Because fairy tales hold the great lessons that shape our lives: lessons of caution, courage and love that are as true today as they ever were.
And there are few artists today who understand the power of fairy tales like director Guillermo del Toro, who recently took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 2023 Academy Awards for his film: “Pinocchio.”
And it was that film that I decided to review for this month.
But, once upon a time, back in 2007, at a little screening for the Champlain Valley Film Society, I saw what I consider del Toro’s masterpiece and one of my absolute favorite movies of all time: “Pan’s Labyrinth.”
No matter what I write here, I would urge practically anyone to watch that movie if you want a wonderfully magical adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
In the bonus features for that film, del Toro explains some of the rules of a good fairy tale. You have the rule of three — three little pigs, three wicked stepsisters, three little bears. You have the wayward young child who serves as the stand-in for the reader. and you have the lesson that sometimes man can be as dangerous as any monster.
And it’s these golden rules that del Toro brings to his telling of “Pinocchio.”
Of course, thanks to Disney in particular, practically everyone knows the classic story of the wooden puppet who yearns to be a “real boy.”
And del Toro’s telling has all the familiar pieces: Geppetto, a cricket, a fairy and a great whale.
His “Pinocchio” is played wonderfully by new-coming actor Gregory Mann.
And talk about giving life to a puppet: Mann’s voice genuinely brings the character of Pinocchio to life with a wonderfully innocent warmth.
And David Bradley, better known as the villainous Walder Frey from “Game of Thrones”, plays Geppetto with a heart-breaking tenderness.
The star-studded cast is rounded out by Ewan McGregor, who plays the Jiminy Cricket stand-in for this version, and the always entertaining Christoph Waltz who plays the wily carnival barker who draws Pinocchio into his act.
As an aside, I could listen to Waltz’ delightful voice on the screen for days.
But speaking of Geppetto’s heartbreak, much has been made about how this rendition of “Pinocchio” is darker than the Disney classic.
And it’s true that, in this telling, Pinocchio comes to life in Fascist-era Italy, where the idea of “telling lies” is especially powerful.
It’s the same theme that del Toro tackled in “Pan’s Labyrinth”: That children have that wisdom that we adults lack to see the foolishness of someone telling them to hate their brother and obey the state.
And, yes, there are guns and bombs and fascist salutes.
But there’s also a scene of Pinocchio delightfully shaking his bum in Mussolini’s face.
And that’s the other lesson of fairy tales: That there are Big Bad Wolves and Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum Giants out there that make kids hide under the covers, but fairy tales remind us that they can be beaten.
So, yes, this film is rated PG for “parental guidance” for a reason. Parents are free to make their own judgments on whether their kids can watch it.
But as a visually gorgeous film — with a particularly beautiful vision of the afterlife — that teaches lessons of kindness, courage and being true to yourself, I think this is a wonderful film for adults and children to watch, and discuss, together.
I will say, though, to the adults as much as the kids: Bring plenty of tissues.
I give “Pinocchio” 4 stars out of 5.
Have you seen “Pinocchio”? What did you think? Email Ben Rowe at browe@pressrepublican.com with your thoughts and takeaways.
