I grew up in an anti-’A Christmas Story’ home.
I know, I know. Gasp all you’d like, but it’s true.
Even last weekend, when I innocently told my Mom that I was writing “the Christmas story” that the Press-Republican writes every year, she scoffed, thinking that I meant I was watching “A Christmas Story.”
I’ve never actually gotten too deep into why my Mom was always so opposed to the beloved holiday classic.
For the same reason, I never grew up watching “The Simpsons,” “Seinfeld,” or “Wheel of Fortune” either.
They were just forbidden, with mom quickly rising to change the channel when they came on.
So, when I was thinking about what movie I wanted to review for December, the answer came to me when someone brought in a miniature version of the infamous leg lamp.
“Ugh, put it away,” I joked, making a quick cross with my fingers to ward off the evil from the forbidden sight.
Naturally, this rose the typical chatter from the room: “Oh my gosh, you don’t like ‘A Christmas Story’?”
I explained myself. But then, I got an idea: I would finally commit the family sin, watch it and see what the big deal is.
So, here you go, “A Christmas Story” through fresh eyes.
Now, I knew all the classic moments already. I don’t think you can live in modern America without knowing vaguely where the fish-netted leg lamp comes from, or the “double-dog-dare” or that infamous warning that “you’ll shoot your eye out.”
It’s actually impressive just how many moments from the movie have transcended to just become parts of American pop culture year-round.
But, for those who don’t know, the movie tells the story of the Parker family: a classic American clan of a husband, wife and two kids living in 1940s suburbia.
The movie’s script is based off a 1966 book by humorist Jean Shepard. Some googling shows that Shepard is famous for his dry, humorous looks at American life and that’s exactly what the movie is.
The only real storyline to the film is that little 9-year-old Ralphie wants a BB gun for Christmas. Well, specifically a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
Of course, Mom says no — the first of many people who will warn Ralphie that he’ll shoot his eye out with the gun.
But beyond Ralphie’s quest for the rifle, the movie basically has dozens of little storylines all woven together, showing different moments from Ralphie’s life as Christmas draws near.
There’s worries about homework, run-ins with the local bullies, making sure to be home in time to listen to “Little Orphan Annie” on the radio, and trying to stay out of trouble with his parents.
Of course, those are all cliches of childhood life in movies.
But they’re cliches for a reason, and a good reason at that: because they’re true.
Through Ralphie’s eyes:
• Getting a bad grade on an essay is literally the end of the world.
• Listening for the secret “decoder” message on his favorite radio show is a thrilling adventure.
• Having to sit through his parents’ lecture is utterly exhausting.
None of these things are presented with a “wink-wink” sarcasm.
No, the movie is wonderfully heart-felt and authentic and I challenge anyone not to think back to their own childhood memories watching it.
It reminds me a lot of one of my own favorite radio shows: “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Like in “Christmas Story,” that show tells stories that seem to go nowhere.
Who really cares about the time Mom clogged the sink making dinner? Or when you swallowed a loose tooth?
But, of course, everyone cares, because those are the moments life is made of. If we don’t care about those little moments, what are we doing here?
So, yes, I thoroughly enjoyed it and wore a smile through the whole thing.
That being said...does it really have to be played for 24 hours straight every year?
That was the only confusion I was left with.
It’s a fine movie.
It’s not my favorite Christmas movie by any means — not even the funniest, honestly.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” definitely got more belly-laughs out of me.
That squirrel scene gets me every time.
And honestly, I’d see myself getting a bit worn out watching ‘A Christmas Story’ even twice in a row, let alone dozens of times.
Still, I’m a convert. It’s a good movie and definitely casts a Christmas spirit spell on you.
But, please, can we get dozens of showings of “Elf” instead?
Thanks!
Have you seen “A Christmas Story?” What did you think? Follow Ben on Twitter at
@BenRowePhoto and leave your thoughts in the discussion post there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.