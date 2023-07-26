There’s a scene in “Oppenheimer” where J. Robert Oppenheimer, lead scientist in inventing the atomic bomb, explains the nature of atoms. Pressing his hand to his wife Kitty’s hand, he explains that neutrons — those microscopic little particles inside everything — pushing away from each other means that our hands are never truly touching anything.
That’s true, of course. The newspaper or smartphone that you’re holding to read this review is not truly “touching” your hands at a subatomic level.
The fact that we as humans know and can prove that is simply amazing.
Yet somehow, in all our vast knowledge, we can’t manage to figure out how to keep from killing each other.
“Oppenheimer”, directed by Christopher Nolan, tells the true story of that titular physicist that helped lead the Manhattan Project team that cracked the science to invent the first atomic bomb at the tail end of World War II in 1945.
The film follows a fairly simple story arc: The lead-up to the bomb, then “BOOM!”, and then the subsequent interrogations into Oppenheimer’s background and politics after the war is over.
Of course, I say “BOOM!” as a bit of a tongue-in-cheek downplaying of what most people, myself included, bought a ticket to see.
But it’s important to keep in mind that, aside from a few clever lines in the script, there’s nothing funny about this story.
Atomic bombs have been used as weapons only twice in world history: Once to bomb Hiroshima, Japan, and then again three days later to bomb the city of Nagasaki.
Reports referenced by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists estimate that as many as 210,000 people were killed by those two bombs.
They were people with pets, people with hobbies, people making breakfast and getting ready to go to work and people hugging their children.
And, as has been noted after the release of this film, atomic bomb tests both in the southwestern US and in other places around the world have had terrible environmental and health impacts for those areas that are often not discussed in telling the story of the bombs.
It’s a suffering that can’t truly be explained, even in a three-hour film like this.
And that was my main thought heading into this movie: How do you make a movie about a sight as incredibly awe-inspiring as an atomic explosion without turning it into a sensational “superhero” movie about an unspeakable tragedy?
Fortunately, I think Nolan, a greatly talented director of films like “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk” and “The Dark Knight”, succeeds in telling a story that’s about much more than a bomb.
To that point, I had wondered after the film whether more graphic imagery from the bombings should have been shown on screen rather than merely hinted at.
But, again, I’m sure Nolan was intimately aware of the line he was walking between message and shock value in a movie like this.
And I think he wisely makes this film less another movie about how terrible war is on the battlefield, and more about how truly mundane it can feel for the people sitting thousands of miles away.
Much of the film’s third act is spent around conference tables in government hearings, the hustle of the physicist scenes traded for the grind of politics.
Those scenes can easily drag a bit for some, but I think in some way’s that’s the point. That the suffocating way the hearings are filmed drives home the idea of what it feels like to be caught in the political machine.
For, with the war over, battles erupt in Washington that make you question whether the scheming politicians of the 1950s or, truly, the ones we have today should be trusted with their finger on the button.
The film does well to show a brave few standing up to speak out against the mob opinion, but what a world where major decisions rest on only a handful of “nay” votes.
Cillian Murphy gives an Oscar-worthy performance as Oppenheimer, often the man in the hot seat being asked to answer to those legislators. And, with Murphy’s performance, you’re left to wonder if he, brilliant in science as he was, was truly the right person for the job.
The shots of Murphy’s face when asked a question, his silent stare and the depths of his features, are absolutely stunning to watch.
For Oppenheimer and many of the other scientists involved in the Manhattan Project, the consequences of their work were having to live not only with the deaths in Japan on their hands, but with the fact that they had helped invent these horrific weapons for the government.
The film makes the argument that if the Allies hadn’t worked to invent the bomb first, that the Nazis or some other nefarious government would have.
That argument holds little weight now, but the movie does a good job with tense, tightly-filmed shots showing the pressure the physicists were under back then in thinking about those terrible questions. Were they doing the right thing?
There are moments during quiet scenes in the film where a heavy rumbling fills Oppenheimer’s ears: the rumbling of a nuclear explosion, and the weight of history.
I was asked after how I felt as the credits rolled.
“Terrified.”
I give “Oppenheimer” 5 stars out of 5.
Have you seen “Oppenheimer”? What did you think? Email Ben Rowe at browe@pressrepublican.com with your thoughts and takeaways.
