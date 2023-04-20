The very first video game I ever played was the original “Super Mario Bros.”
As the family story goes, with me being no more than 4 years old, my Mom and I eagerly popped the game cartridge into the Nintendo system only for Mario to show up on the screen as a glitchy mess of blown-out static and pixels.
Of course, being the early days of video games, we honestly thought that was how it was supposed to look.
But soon enough a teenage neighbor from down the street came over, took one look at the screen and asked “What are you guys doing?”
“Playing the video game,” my Mom answered happily.
The teenager shook her head, reached over and fixed it for us to make the game show up how it was supposed to.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
From racing through the old Toys”R”Us in the Champlain Centre to play the “Super Mario 64” demo in 1997 to whipping out “Super Mario Odyssey” in my first apartment in 2017, Mario has been a touchstone for my generation for decades now.
So it would be a Tall, Tall Mountain-sized understatement to say that the stakes were high when I heard they were making an animated Mario movie.
And then to hear that the studio making it was Illumination — most famous for those chaotic yellow goofballs, the Minions? You could forgive me for having some doubts.
But now, the movie’s been out for two weeks and it’s steamrolling through the record books for animated films.
And movie execs across Hollywood are now left scratching their heads trying to figure out what the secret was to the film’s success.
To me, it’s simple: The movie set high expectations — and it met them. and that’s about the highest compliment I can give a movie as a critic.
But, on the flip side of that, I think it also cleverly dodged a lot of classic missteps in video game movies on its way to the top. So let’s break it down.
The film follows the classic brotherly duo of Mario — voiced by Hollywood leading man Chris Pratt — and Luigi — voiced by “Always Sunny” funnyman Charlie Day — and casts them as a pair of plumbers working in modern-day Brooklyn.
Down on their luck as they try to get their business off the ground, the Mario Bros. end up journeying into the sewer systems of NYC where a mysterious pipe sucks them in and flings them to another dimension.
In the process, the pair are split up, with Mario landing in the vibrant Mushroom Kingdom — the setting of the original game — and Luigi landing in the Dark Lands ruled by the monstrous King Bowser — voiced by the effortlessly funny Jack Black.
Mario, seeking to rescue his brother, finds himself in the court of the original game’s damsel in distress: Princess Peach — voiced by “Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy.
But the movie’s Peach is a noble and powerful ruler working to rally her kingdom against Bowser and, noting their shared goals, teams up with Mario in the process.
It’s not the “Bowser kidnaps Peach” plot of the original game, but it’s a straight-forward hero/villain set-up that’s fun even if you’re not a Mario fanatic.
In other words, it’s just a fun movie.
So many other video game movie adaptations — “Prince of Persia”, “Uncharted,” the “Resident Evil” series — try and force a loose video game skin onto a complicated “Hollywood blockbuster” plotline full of zombies and bullets and explosions.
The Mario movie, by contrast, is just a classic “journey movie,” where you wonder what wild traps and monsters our heroes will bump into next.
That journey is sprinkled with references galore — among the best of them being the incredibly nostalgic musical score by composer Brian Taylor that made my little gamer heart soar every time he referenced the original games. I don’t care who you are, hearing the classic “dun-dun, dun-de-dun-dun-DUN!” in full orchestration is a treat.
But there’s plenty of deep cuts too, from the Kong family from “Donkey Kong 64” (1999) to the waddling little ladybugs from “Super Mario 3D World” (2013), there’s genuinely something for every generation of Mario fan.
But, again, the movie doesn’t go out of its way to make you feel like you have to know all that stuff.
The other pieces of the puzzle are the fantastic performances by the cast. The stand-out performance is, of course, Jack Black as the villainous Bowser. Beyond being a jokester, Black manages to put a genuine menace into his performance. You get a little scared when Bowser’s on the rampage.
Chris Pratt, too, defied the doubters by delivering a perfectly passable hero performance as Mario while Charlie Day’s nervous energy was practically made for playing Luigi.
But the biggest surprise for me was honestly how well-done Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance was as Princess Peach. Her Peach is fun, spunky and incredibly genuine in a world of giant turtles and fire flowers.
And that’s the formula for a successful kids movie — one that’s not obnoxious, easy to follow along with and has a great cast of characters that you wouldn’t mind seeing again in a sequel.
Is it the best animated film I’ve ever seen? No, but that wasn’t the bar it had to clear. The bar it had to clear was being fun.
It’s a quintessential babysitting movie, one that you can throw on for the kids and watch along with too.
And that’s been the magic that Nintendo’s had all along.
I give “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” 4 stars out of 5.
Have you seen “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”? What did you think? Email Ben Rowe at browe@pressrepublican.com with your thoughts and takeaways.
