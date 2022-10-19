Well, we’ve made it to October. Now, the question is: Can we make it back out?
After all, this is the spooky month, full of thrills and chills as ghosts and ghouls stalk the night.
And, of course, this is the time of year to turn out the lights and pull up your favorite scary movies, then leap into the air when something moves in the shadows.
So, naturally, I knew I had to pick a spooky movie to write about this month.
Yes, I know there’s “Halloween Ends” out in theaters right now, the apparent “final” chapter of Michael Myers’ blood-soaked adventures.
A quick glance online will tell you that apparently it’s not very good.
I thought last year’s “Halloween Kills” was a fun enough slasher adventure and could have been written to be a decent grand finale. But, like Myers himself, it’s pretty tough to kill a big horror franchise.
No, instead I want to write about one of my all-time favorite horror movies.
I actually have a couple favorites on my list from over the years.
• Saw II
• Paranormal Activity
• The VVitch
• 28 Days Later
• The Cabin in the Woods
• Tucker & Dale vs. Evil
But the movie I want to write about this month is 2008’s “Let the Right One In.”
Not only is it one of my favorite horror movies, but it’s one of my all-time favorite movies in general.
Set in 1980s Sweden, the film follows Oskar, a 12-year-old boy facing those most familiar monsters of pre-teen life: a group of bullies at school.
Feeling alone and discouraged, Oskar soon strikes up a friendship with Eli, a girl his age who recently moved into his apartment building.
Unlike Oskar, Eli is blunt and confident, encouraging the boy to fight back against his harassers.
But while all this is going on, word is spreading on the local news about a potential serial killer on the loose, with more bodies being found each day.
And as Oskar grows closer to Eli, he starts to notice certain things: That she only goes out at night and that she can’t enter a room without first being invited in.
How can Oskar solve his bully problem and help his new little vampire friend? Well, you’ll just have to watch to find out.
It’s a sweet, fairy tale setup and could almost be a quirky Disney film if it wasn’t for all the blood and R-rated themes.
But amidst all that darkness, Oskar and Eli offer a warm heart at the center of the story.
Because ultimately, of course, Eli isn’t the true monster of the movie. She’s only doing what she has to in order to survive and seems to find little pleasure in doing so.
The real monsters are the “normal” people: The bullies harassing and beating up Oskar for fun, and the men in the neighborhood that the movie subtly suggests are “preying” on kids like Oskar and Eli for their own twisted reasons.
I’ll offer one little spoiler though, as a little Halloween treat: Eli ends up giving the bullies what they deserve by the end of the movie.
And the actors for Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) and Eli (Lina Leandersson) offer some of the best child performances that I’ve seen in a film.
They perfectly capture that nervous energy of kids sitting right at the edge between childhood and adolescence, being thrown into the world and trying to land on their feet.
And besides the storyline, the film is absolutely gorgeous to look at.
Set mostly at night, of course, the shots of snowfall sparkling against the pitch black night are a wonder to see.
And the setting of Stockholm in winter, with pale imposing Cold War-era apartment buildings sitting gray against the snow, adds wonderfully to the claustrophobia of the film.
So, yes, if you’re looking for a horror flick that’s a bit more chill than thrill, you absolutely can’t go wrong with “Let the Right One In.”
Trick or treat, friends, and have a Happy Halloween!
P.S. There’s a 2010 American remake of this movie called “Let Me In.” I haven’t watched it but, from what I’ve been told, like most remakes, it’s definitely not as good as the original.
I give “Let the Right One In” 5 stars out of 5.
Have you seen "Let the Right One In?" What did you think?
