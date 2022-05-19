Every few minutes watching “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, I had the same exact thought: I cannot believe this movie managed to get made.
That’s because — and I might be a little cynical about it — but it just seems too … fun to have really been approved by a bunch of movie producers in suits.
With every scene, you can honestly picture the writers just saying: “And what if this happened…and then this happened…oh, and what if this happened!”
And it’s ridiculous and goofy and more than once I was just scratching my head asking: “Why? Why do that?”
Like why, when one of the main characters is giving a big important speech, did he randomly start quoting lyrics from the 2000s one-hit wonder song “Absolutely (Story of a Girl)?”
And then there’s the opera scene where the two singers are drenched in ketchup and mustard and putting their hot dog fingers in each other’s mouths.
Yes. Seriously.
But, I’m getting ahead of myself.
“Everything Everywhere” tells the story of Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) and Waymond Wang (Ke Huy Quan), a Chinese-American couple trying to keep their laundromat business, and lives in general, afloat.
While trying to deal with an IRS audit of the laundromat, Evelyn is also trying to get ready for her old-timer father’s arrival from China.
Then there’s the fraying relationship between Evelyn and her college-aged daughter, Joy, over whether to tell grandpa that Joy has a girlfriend.
And then, on top of everything else on her plate, Evelyn learns that she’s been pulled into a multidimensional battle of sci-fi and supernatural forces.
I don’t want to get much deeper into the plot than that because this is definitely a movie that you should go into knowing as little as possible.
But this isn’t your typical superhero Marvel madness that we’ve all gotten used to.
For one thing, the movie is rated R for good reason with all the blood, violence and some adult gags.
But also this isn’t your usual “Oh my gosh, will Superman save the day?” story.
This is a straight-up comedy and you quickly realize that you’re not really supposed to be taking it all that seriously.
Yes, the film uses the idea of multiple timelines in life to speak to how we’re all connected to one another, for better or for worse, and does a lovely job handling that message.
But mostly, the movie just invites you to sit back and enjoy the ride, and what a ride it is.
Michelle Yeoh’s breakout American role was as a sword-slinging martial artist in 2000’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and anyone of a certain age remembers the martial arts craze that followed that film and 1999’s “The Matrix.”
And Yeoh absolutely delivers on the martial arts again here. A little research shows that Jackie Chan himself was originally meant to be in the cast and all the stunts are definitely Chan-esque with punches and blocks and drop-kicks and the camera focusing on all of it.
And that’s one of the other things I loved about this film: You can just tell that the actors were having a ball filming it. How they manage to keep a straight face during some of the wackier scenes is a miracle to me.
And as the wisdom goes: If they’re having fun making it, you’re gonna have fun watching it.
And this was some of the most fun I’ve had at a movie in a long time.
I give “Everything Everywhere All at Once” 4 1/2 stars out of 5.
