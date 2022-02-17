“Double, double toil and trouble…”
I mean, who hasn’t said that around Halloween every year?
So to think that line was written by William Shakespeare more than 400 years ago and that we’re still saying it today is pretty wild when you think about it.
The line comes, of course, from Shakespeare’s play “Macbeth.”
It’s spoken by the Weird Sisters, a trio of witches who tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will soon be king.
Not to spoil a 400-year-old play, but things don’t turn out too well for poor Macbeth from there.
Released late last year, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is the latest film adaptation of the classic play.
Directed by Joel Coen — one half of the Coen Brothers of “Fargo” and “No Country for Old Men” fame — and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth respectively, the film is, in a word: gorgeous.
This is not a movie to be watched on a tablet or a laptop screen. Watch this one in a dark room on the biggest TV you can find.
Filmed in black and white, the movie is just a feast for the eyes. Characters walk through huge pillars of light from gigantic windows, disappear into the darkest shadows of a room and seem to seep in and out of the fog.
But, then, the big question: Are all the pretty sights on screen worth sitting through almost two hours of pure Shakespearean dialogue?
Will the movie keep you in your seat through an ocean of “thees” and “thous” and “o, come what mays?”
Obviously, that’s a question that everyone will have a different answer to depending on how much you dreaded high school English class.
I will say that I challenged myself specifically not to google anything to “translate” the old English and I found that it was pretty easy to follow along.
Most scenes boil down to “let’s kill this guy,” then “should we kill this guy” and “okay, we killed that guy.”
“Game of Thrones,” eat your heart out.
So I would definitely say that if you’re the type of person whose only memory of Shakespeare was having to read it in English class, give this movie a try.
As I’ve heard it explained before, there’s something totally different about seeing a Shakespeare play performed by professional actors, reading the lines with all the passion and emotion of their voices, compared to reading it in your head in class.
And, I mean, come on, it’s Denzel. The man could read the label on the back of a shampoo bottle and give you chills.
And he does not disappoint here. He doesn’t even need to say anything. You just get a good close-up of him, of the life in his eyes, and it’s worth the price of admission alone. I’m not kidding.
That being said, it’s funny how McDormand, playing Lady Macbeth, comes off as basically every other Frances McDormand movie character. She’s a wonderful actress, but she really can’t hold a candle to Denzel here.
Who can hold a candle to him, though, is Kathryn Hunter, who performs all three of the Weird Sister witches.
Number one: I love the Weird Sisters in general, being the basis for basically every cauldron-bubbling witch character you’ve ever seen.
Think of the three Fates from Disney’s “Hercules,” for example.
And number two: every one of the witch scenes are some of the wildest performances I’ve seen in a movie in a while.
But, though a fun medieval adventure overall, “Macbeth” is one of Shakespeare’s shortest plays and it shows. It seems like the bodies barely start dropping before the movie’s over.
Still, there’s a lot to love here and I don’t think you’ll walk away disappointed.
All hail Macbeth, and all hail this movie.
I give “The Tragedy of Macbeth” 4 1/2 stars out of 5.
