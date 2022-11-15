What do you do with loss? What do you do with the feelings that you’re left holding when the world demands that you carry on?
That’s one of the central questions posed in “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.”
The sequel to 2018’s top-grossing blockbuster hit was filmed in the tragic wake of the sudden loss of actor Chadwick Boseman to cancer in August 2020.
Left without their iconic star, producers made the choice to shift gears and write Boseman’s death into the sequel.
His character T’Challa, wearer of the mantle of Black Panther and leader of the powerful African nation of Wakanda, also passes from a sudden and unexpected illness.
It’s a bittersweet but reverent gesture, far preferable to some throwaway line having T’Challa die in some off-screen villain fight.
And in those somber opening moments of the film, it captures well the frustration of many here in our world when it feels like even superheroes cannot overcome the challenges of cancer.
What, then, do you do with such a loss? For T’Challa’s family, particularly his sister Shuri — played with wonderfully quiet courage by Letitia Wright — T’Challa was their foundation and moral guidestone.
To have that ripped away makes Shuri, as she says, want to burn down “the world and everyone in it.”
Again, a feeling familiar to many when you want something, anything, to lash out at.
But the Wakandans barely have time to process their loss before their world is shaken again.
Namor, ruler of the underwater Mayan kingdom of Talokan, comes to Shuri and her mother, Queen Ramonda, to ask for their aid.
Western nations are looking to steal the Talokan reserves of vibranium, the super-strong metal unique to Talokan and Wakanda.
With the United Nations already raising questions about Wakanda’s vast stores of vibranium and its potential use in weaponry, Namor suggests that conflict with the West is inevitable and proposes that Talokan and Wakanda strike first.
It’s heavy subject matter, with clear parallels to the real-world history of colonialism that was also explored in the original “Black Panther.”
That, through disease and warfare, the great powers of Europe were able to plunder the vast resources of African and Latin American nations.
In a Washington Post column published this week, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari argues that such practices are continuing even today, with Western nations extracting African fossil fuels for their own use without supporting domestic fuel projects for Africans.
So, would Wakanda and Talokan be justified in their plans, given that history?
Between that question and T’Challa’s death, “Wakanda Forever” makes for a somber watch even with the flashy costumes and laser beams.
But, like with Killmonger’s enduring “bury me in the ocean” line from the original film, this is a popcorn flick that will make young audiences think beyond the pows and ka-blams of its comic book origins.
And I don’t think I’ve ever seen a mainstream American movie with so many different languages being spoken and subtitled, which is great to see for bilingual kids and families.
That being said, I couldn’t help but feel like such an ambitious plot was wasted a bit in the now-familiar Marvel movie formula.
I just couldn’t shake the feeling that I’d seen this movie before, down to the mid-movie city chase scene to the quippy “S.H.I.E.L.D. but not S.H.I.E.L.D” agent cutaways that honestly did almost nothing to advance the plot.
And I gotta say, after “Endgame” and the original “Black Panther,” I’m pretty worn out on big faceless army fights.
That being said, the sci-fi tech in the movie is fantastically fun and I could see kids having a blast if Marvel sold Talokan water balloons shaped like those water bombs.
All-in-all, I think the film does Boseman and the franchise justice.
Is it as good as the original? Not quite, but it certainly makes me want to keep coming back to these characters and the world of Wakanda, well…forever.
I give “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” 4 stars out of 5.
