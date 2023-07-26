“All dolled up” is an expression for a reason.
Every day when we get out of bed, we do whatever we can to present a certain image of ourselves to the world.
We brush our hair, shave what needs to be shaved, choose the best clothes and put on the best “I’m doing great” smile we can manage before heading out the door.
Wouldn’t it be great if the perfect hair, perfect clothes and perfect smile just stayed in place 24/7?
Of course, that would be living life as a doll.
“Barbie,” Greta Gerwig’s cinematic send-up of the world’s most famous doll, opens on just such a life.
Actress Margot Robbie’s Barbie gets out of bed with a perfectly well-rested smile on her face, and cheerfully waves to her fellow Barbie neighbors before eating her morning cereal with perfectly elegant munches.
It seems like every day goes this well for Barbie: dressed in the perfect outfit for a fun day of saying just the right things to keep life running smoothly.
But life, of course, has a nasty habit of not running smooth for long as, one day, Barbie wakes up not quite so perfect.
And it’s this idea, even more than the “girl power” message that most people seemed to be expecting, that I think is the biggest takeaway from this movie about, yes, a Barbie doll.
As I said in my introduction to these “Barbenheimer” reviews, this movie tries to say a lot about some very big ideas in just under two hours.
Barbie wakes up one day more tired than usual as the milk for her cereal has spoiled and she notices, to her horror, patches of cellulite popping up.
Terrified at the road bumps in her perfect life, Barbie discovers that somewhere in the “real world,” there’s a little girl playing with her as a Barbie doll and putting all these bad vibes onto her.
So Barbie has to make a quest to find this girl and, with the ever-present Ken (Ryan Gosling) tagging along, heads to Los Angeles in our world.
It’s an “Enchanted” adventure from there as the dolls suddenly find themselves walking around as people in the real world to track down this girl.
That’s the basic setup but, in the same way as saying “Oppenheimer” is just a movie about making a bomb, it’s really selling this movie short to say that “Barbie” is just about Barbie finding that kid.
Long after the credits have rolled, you realize what a clever script this movie has — as written by director Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach — with all the ways it looks at life through the lens of “dolls.”
In a standout scene, a young girl, clearly in the Gen Z age, breaks down for Barbie how “you’ve been making women feel bad about themselves since you were invented.”
That, yes, Barbie dolls show little girls that they can be anything — from veterinarian to president to astronaut — but, again, still stand as a role model who’s always “flawless” and, in that way, still keeps up a certain kind of stereotype.
To be fair to Mattel, the company has famously worked hard over the past 65 years to make Barbies that fit a wider audience. But the point stands: You don’t always have to look and feel your “Barbie best.”
And one smaller moment that really touched me was when a woman, worrying that her personality and the artwork she draws is too dark and grim compared to the bubbly ideal of Barbie, proudly declares that: “I’m weird and I’m dark and I’m crazy!”
Yet, still, the movie has plenty of the posh pink aesthetics that make it clear that it’s okay to be a “girly girl” too.
And then there’s Ken.
Gosling absolutely knocks it out of the park with his performance, charming the socks off the audience in every scene.
But, for one of the most feminist films of the year, the movie raises a strong point around Ken.
There’s the question we face of how people are supposed to fit into society and, in seeking that answer for women, we still don’t have a good answer for that for men.
Yes, as the movie makes crystal clear, we don’t need men who ogle, talk down to or talk over the women in their lives.
But we also don’t just want men who stand quietly in the background either. Just as much as all the women in the world, the men in our lives deserve to feel happy and fulfilled with themselves too.
I don’t think the film quite manages to totally address those questions but, again, those are issues people have been debating for centuries and that can’t be easily unpacked in an hour and a half.
And, for a movie that could be forgiven for sticking to the many suffocating layers of life as a woman, the amount of time that they give to Ken’s troubles is wonderful to see.
I could go on and, like with “Oppenheimer”, this movie is destined to be studied in film classes for years to come. It’s odd, it’s quirky, it’s mature and it’s got plenty of laugh out loud moments.
It’s much more than just “the Barbie movie.”
I give “Barbie” 5 stars out of 5.

