P-R Film Review: 'Avatar' sequel heavy on beauty, light on story

I went to see the original “Avatar” at least twice in 2009.
I don’t see myself going to see “Avatar: The Way of Water” again anytime soon.
Now, that’s not to say the new “Avatar” is a bad movie. It’s a fun ride and the visuals are stunning.
But, this is the sequel to “Avatar” we’re talking about — the sequel to what is still the single highest-grossing movie ever.
A quick Google search shows that the original Avatar has a total box office gross of $2,922,917,914, according to the Internet Movie Database website.
That’s three commas. and standing on the doorstep of 3 billion dollars.
“Avengers: Endgame” has the No. 2 spot at $2.7 billion.
Then No. 3 in that list is some little movie from 1997 about a sinking ship or whatever.
The point being that “Avatar: The Way of Water” has a lot to live up to.
And those expectations were only heightened by the film’s director — the famously cocksure James Cameron — going on a surreal press tour for the film where, in talking to GQ, he declared that the movie was going to “make all the f-------g money.” Period.
So I could only laugh when P-R Editor in Chief Joe LoTemplio reminded me to go into this movie, as I try to do with every movie, with “no expectations.”
This might be the least “no expectations” film ever made.
Now, I honestly have great respect for Cameron. Say what you will about his mouth, the man does not make movies on a whim.
In a four-decade career, he’s only directed 10 movies.
Spielberg, in that same timeframe, has directed 32.
Cameron invented “The Terminator.”
He insisted that Arnold say “I’ll be back” instead of the clunkier “I will be back” that the actor wanted to use.
The man has a good intuition and has surprised the world not once, but twice, to make the biggest movies ever.
So, all that being said, let’s talk “Avatar 2.”
If you’ve forgotten the plot of the first “Avatar” over the past decade, here’s a quick refresher.
Sometime in the far future, space soldier Jake Sully is on a mission to the planet Pandora to, as humans are so fond of doing, colonize the alien world and strip it of its valuable resource: Unobtainium.
While exploring Pandora, Jake meets and falls for the planet’s native Na’vi people, the film’s famous blue aliens.
The term “avatar” in the film refers to the fake Na’vi bodies that soldiers like Jake connect into to walk among the alien population.
Turning traitor, Jake leads the Na’vi against the human invaders, driving them away and saving the lush jungle planet he now calls home.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” picks up some years later. Now fully Na’vi himself, Jake has raised a happy, Tarzan-esque family on Pandora when, one day, human invaders return for a rematch.
For his family’s safety, Jake has them flee to the islands of the Metkayina tribes, who have deep bonds with the ocean where Jake’s people have deep bonds with the forest.
But, the humans are relentless and only a step behind as Jake must decide what to do to keep his family safe.
Keep in mind, that’s only like the first half hour of the movie. One thing to know about “Avatar 2”: It’s three hours and twenty minutes long.
Now, “Titanic” is unironically one of my all-time favorite movies. I think that movie is fantastically made and, personally, I barely notice the length.
I’m sorry, but I noticed the length in “Avatar 2.”
For me, the first half of the film feels far too similar to the first half of the original with its “fish out of water” themes.
With Jake and his family going to the island tribes, it hits a lot of those same beats that, honestly, the Disney “Tarzan” and any other number of kids’ films with similar plots make.
“Oop! He can’t ride the weird sea creature!”
“Oop! He speaks their language funny!”
For a kid seeing those scenes for the first time, I’m sure it’s wonderful. But for someone who’s grown up with that, it was just plain boring.
And in trying to tell a heartfelt story about family and brotherhood, the dialogue has all the subtlety of a Saturday morning cartoon, with Jake’s misfit kid unironically just straight up asking: “Why am I different?”
This isn’t Sorkin-level writing. It’s barely even George Lucas-level writing.
One of the biggest points I’ll make though is that the second half of the movie is worth sitting through the first half for.
A sub-plot of the film is how the humans are hunting the alien whales on Pandora, whales that can communicate telepathically with the Na’vi.
The whale-hunting sequence, with the CGI whales looking near real enough to touch, is worth the price of a ticket alone for what it makes you think about our own world.
And it’s not much of a spoiler to say that the film climaxes with a big battle scene between the humans and the Na’vi.
And James Cameron, the man who famously had a helicopter fly under an actual overpass in “Terminator 2”, knows how to shoot a damn good action sequence.
As he’s said in interviews, this “Avatar 2” climax really does blow the big fight scenes from the Marvel movies out of the water. You really feel like you’re there with all the chaos going on around you.
Finally, I’ll say this: There was a TV series on the Discovery Channel in 2002 called “The Future is Wild,” that imagined the evolution of animals on Earth into alien-like creatures of the future.
The best compliment I can give “Avatar 2” is that it’s a multi-million dollar version of “The Future is Wild.”
To Cameron’s credit, the lighting and textures on the computer-generated aliens are absolutely stunning. They genuinely took my breath away in the first five minutes of the movie and only got better from there.
But the stories wrapped around those effects? I have no great excitement to see what happens to Jake and family in “Avatar” 3 and 4, which have apparently already been filmed.
Three hours of a space aquarium, though? I’d pay good money for that.
I give “Avatar: Way of the Water” 3 stars out of 5.
