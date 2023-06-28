There’s a great gag in the 2018 “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” film: As newly-minted Spider-Man Miles Morales and fellow Spider-Man Peter B. Parker flee bad guys at a corporate laboratory, Morales chucks a bagel from the lab cafeteria at the army of scientists chasing them down.
As the pastry smacks a guy in the head, the word “BAGEL!” pops up in classic ‘60s Batman “WHAM! BAM!” fashion.
It’s a half-second, blink-and-you-miss-it background gag that perfectly defines the key factor that separates the “Spider-Verse” film from the many other superhero flicks out there: It’s a cartoon.
The original “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” film became a surprise hit with its 2018 release, going on to beat out “Incredibles 2” for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars that year, a category that Pixar has traditionally dominated.
Yet while “Incredibles 2” finished 3rd at the total box office for 2018, “Spider-Verse” finished all the way down at 29.
In that way, you could say it was a bit of a cult hit — beloved by critics, while not exactly filling up theaters.
The same can’t be said for this year’s sequel.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” currently sits as the 4th highest grossing film of the year, about $60 million above Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” remake in this year’s box office rankings so far.
And that’s well deserved, since it’s one of the best American animated films I’ve seen in years.
The Spiderverse films tell the story of Morales (Played by Shameik Moore, who has given character-defining performances in this role), a Brooklyn teen of Black and Puerto Rican descent, who one day finds himself bitten by a radioactive spider, gaining all the typical Spider-Man powers of wall-crawling and the danger-detecting Spidey Sense.
An industrial accident tears holes in reality, dragging other “Spider-People” from across alternate dimensions into Morales’ world such as Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenaged Spider-Woman, and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), a middle-aged, schlubby but loveable Spider-Man.
The second film opens with reality seemingly repaired and Morales missing the friends he’d made across dimensions. But as he juggles life as Spider-Man and the responsibilities of high school, he finds that breaking holes across reality doesn’t come without consequences.
So, what makes this stand out from any other “world in danger” superhero movie?
Again: It’s a cartoon.
There’s an absolutely gorgeous shot in the film where Miles is having a tough conversation with his father while looking over a cityscape. A sea of bright blue tarps ripples below them as they lean over a railing, as far apart in distance as they are in trust.
It’s a beautiful shot that you just want to frame and hang on the wall.
So why not just film that scene with real actors, against real tarps?
For the same reason we look at the night sky in Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”: It’s realer than real.
The way those tarps look so tranquil in that scene, or the way the city feels so bustling as Spider-Man swings through it — good animation draws those emotions out of us.
But beyond that, the film also does something that I’ve said before is so rare in cinema nowadays: It takes its time.
It sets up gags, it frames shots and it lets emotions linger better than many live-action movies out there today.
In one scene between Gwen and another character, the background fades into dreamy pastels as the tension between the characters slowly fades.
In another, a heart-wrenching punch explodes into a splatter of paint smears.
The film is being hailed as an achievement in animation, and for good reason: Those are scenes you can only get from an animated film.
Never mind the fact that the main voice actors, returning from the first film, have an incredible chemistry between them that shines on screen.
But, yes, it’s a “cartoon” — a superhero cartoon at that.
I’m not going to sell most adults without kids into seeing this movie for its story.
But the presentation, and the way this movie and its performances pulled me into its world?
Well, you might just think you’ve fallen into a different dimension.
I give “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” 5 stars out of 5.
Have you seen “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”? What did you think? Email Ben Rowe at browe@pressrepublican.com with your thoughts and takeaways.
