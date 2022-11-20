EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press-Republican will have exclusive coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup from Former North Country resident Dominic Szambowski. Szambowski was a soccer standout in the early 1980’s with Plattsburgh State and later with the Lake Placid Express. He also served as the head women’s coach at North Country Community College in the Adirondacks. Szambowski went on to play professional in the Swiss Erste Liga and then onto Australia for more club soccer. A former Fourth Ward bartender in Plattsburgh, he first covered the Japan-Korea FIFA World Cup 2002 for the Press-Republican.
A native of London, England, Szambowski once again will be offering insights periodically over the next month for the Press-Republican on the immensely popular event from his base in Switzerland.
The Western press can be particularly sensationalistic and brutal, but the opening ceremony and getting down to actually kicking a soccer ball cannot come quickly enough for the organizers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Last weekend, I passed through Hamad International Airport, just south of Qatar’s capital of Doha. It was bright with the bustle and buzz of expectancy. Here was the first Arabic nation about to host a World Cup.
The Qataris seemed confident, honored, and ready to receive the world’s full attention. This is a proud royal resource-rich nation, jutting out into the Persian Gulf, who shares its southern border with Saudi Arabia. In size, it is just slightly smaller than the state of Connecticut.
Soon the debates on human rights, that odd November start date, and how the Qataris actually came to land this event would be over. All associated noise would now pale into insignificance — as the excitement of the World Game would take over…or so we thought.
At FIFA’s quiet plush Zürich headquarters, located in the wooded suburb of Zürichberg, there is a meditation room. For FIFA bigwigs right now, it must look like their Swiss happy place — but one that they will not be returning to anytime soon.
Shortly before the big kick-off, there is yet more conjecture and raised pressure to contend with. There is to be no calm around this event.
Friday morning brought a “Well, this is awkward” tweet (quickly deleted) by Budweiser in reaction to the news that the perimeter FIFA Fan Festival sites, set up to serve beer outside, before and after games, had now been stymied in last-minute discussions between host country authorities and the world governing body.
Then Spain’s national sports daily Marca’s insistence to push the story of attempts to bribe the Ecuadorians to throw the opening game, by conceding a Qatari goal in the second half, have only served to further muddy matters.
There is a lot of turbulence as the countdown to opening starts. I do agree with the mercurial Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp’s rant, delivered earlier in the month, and aimed at the press.
He pointed out that this World Cup has been 12 long years in the making and it was their responsibility to have given all issues a full airing much earlier. When can the soccer speak? — was the question.
To the people of Qatar “Hayya” means “Let’s Go” – for them the sun will go up, the sun will go down, and kick-off is today.
With that in mind let’s get into the football analysis (or is it soccer?).
...
Americans will have a steady month-long diet of soccer to digest. Game times initially start at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. on Fox.
Eight groups of four teams will play each other with the top two teams in each group progressing to the knock-out Round of 16 starting Dec. 3.
The final for the ultimate prize in world soccer takes place on Dec. 18 at the “Diamond in the Desert” 40,000 capacity Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
The USA is in Group B and starts Monday with Wales followed by England on Friday and then Iran. If USA can start the tourney with a win against the Dragons, then they have a great chance to progress to the Round of 16.
Welsh Coach Rob Page is on record saying that his star talisman Gareth Bale has not had enough game time under his belt. Indeed, the superstar has not completed a full game since his summer move to the U.S.’s Major League Soccer from Real Madrid.
But Bale is Bale and has a knack for popping up at the right time. He certainly did that with his extra-time equalizer for his current employers Los Angeles FC. In doing so, he helped them win their first Major League Soccer title earlier this month.
US coach Gregg Berhalter has warned his team about the imminent danger of this man.
Berhalter has assembled a young squad, many of whom have direct experience of the rough-and-tumble style that still exists in British soccer. Keep an eye out for Wappingers Falls, N.Y. native Tyler Adams — who plies his trade with Leeds United of the English Premier League.
...
Haaya! — Here are the predictions:
GROUP A: The Dutch have a tight defence and a good attack but who will join them? It will be close between Senegal and Ecuador. Hosts Qatar are rank outsiders.
GROUP B: England are the favorites if Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane isn’t too tired out as press reports suggest. The USA will progress too as soccer snobs around the globe begrudgingly admit that this team can play. Wales and Iran will be home early.
GROUP C: Argentina are hot favorites to progress and for Lionel Messi this could be his last world cup (he’s 35). Mexico have history on their side in the group qualification phase whereas the Poles don’t. Saudis can contain teams early on but will exit along with Poland.
GROUP D: Paris Saint-Germain talisman Kylian Mbappe is in a rich vein of form – will this be his world cup? Les Bleus of France all the way here — followed closely by Denmark. The Socceroos, from a land Downunder, only made it via the Intercontinental play-offs and along with Tunisia will be out of thunder.
GROUP E: The Japanese should not be written off, but European superpowers of Germany and Spain will progress with Costa Rica propping up the table. Don’t miss the Germany-Spain clash on Nov. 27.
GROUP F: Belgium and Croatia are favorites, and the Canadians make their first appearance since 1986 in Mexico. Morocco can frustrate and play for the draw.
GROUP G: This one will be the fight for second place behind the Selecão of Brazil. The Swiss, Serbia and Cameroon can all play up and will be hard to separate.
GROUP H: Between Ronaldo’s Portugal and the tough Uruguayans who have several star names on their roster. Veterans Suarez, Cavani along with newboys Nunez and Bentancur. This one will be intriguing as Ghana and Korea, on their day, are certainly not to be taken lightly.
