P-R Book Reviews: ‘Dream Girl’ offers ‘Misery’-esque chills

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this year, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book.
The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
‘Dream Girl’ ★ ★ ★ ★
Laura Lippman’s addictive 12th standalone novel, “Dream Girl,” is a whip-smart and satisfying standalone.
Bestselling author Gerry Anderson is confined to his bed on the 25th floor of his magnificent high-rise Baltimore apartment, injured from a nasty fall.
Nowhere to go, he is doted on hand and foot by his caretaker nurse, Aileen, who keeps a twenty-four-hour careful watch on him.
When mysterious phone calls from Aubrey, a fictitious character Gerry created in his novel, start waking him in the middle of the night, he is skeptical about the mystifying goings-on. Then he sees Aubrey standing in his apartment late one night. He hears peculiarly familiar voices coming from the first floor.
Is it the prescribed Ambien he takes to help him sleep that makes him foggy? Does he have the advanced stages of dementia, a disease that took his mother?
Lippman lures the reader into a twisted web of mystery with her deft narrative, like a magician’s sleight-of-hand, interweaving past and present storylines seamlessly in each chapter. “Dream Girl” is eerily evocative of Stephen King’s “Misery.” Atmospheric and deliciously suspenseful, a must-read.
“The Quiet Boy”★ ★ ★ ★
Ben H. Winters (“The Last Policeman”) returns with a hulking, mind-blowing crime thriller told in multiple timelines.
In 2008, teenager Wesley Keener suffers a brain injury and must undergo emergency surgery. Keener’s malpractice lawyer, Jay Shenk, enters his life and demands answers to what exactly happened to the young man.
Shenk is persistent, maddening, manipulative, but overall, a guy driven by his unhealthy desire to win every case. Things do not go well for Shenk, and the countless eccentric personalities in the case add trouble for Kenner and his future.
A decade later, as the case of the quiet boy dissolves, Shenk continues to fight and represent the Keener family in a different way. Personal matters hit close to home for Shenk and his own son, Ruben, and Winters writes an exemplary narrative that keeps the reader reading until the riveting climax. Also, Winters does an excellent job alternating timelines, and the reader is engrossed in the strange, horrific affairs transpiring on every page.
Part crime, medical/thriller, “The Quiet Boy” is a long, enthralling novel. Winter’s magnificent portrayal of character and plot make this one a standout.
“In My Dreams I Hold a Knife” ★ ★ ★ ★
A fusion of “Pretty Little Liars” and “Riverdale,” Ashley Winstead’s dramatic debut thriller, “In My Dreams I Hold a Knife,” is a superb whodunit.
A college reunion of six friends culminates in a wicked game of revenge when one of their own is viciously stabbed to death in her dorm room.
Winstead’s engrossing storytelling is chockfull of red herrings and twisty, diabolical plotlines. She keeps her readers absorbed from beginning to end. Just when you think you know who did it, Winstead’s clever plotting pulls you in another direction.
Friendships are tested in this addictively devilish mystery, and each well-drawn character has something to hide. Jealousy and deception play a major role in the story, and the narrative is told from different perspectives.
Each chapter is told in altered periods of times. The novel is mostly told from the perspective of the main protagonist, Jessica Miller, but Winstead alternates the past and present, telling a rich, layered mystery.
What happened ten years ago? And who killed Heather Shelby?
Winstead’s clever insights into her characters’ complicated lives and motives will keep readers glued to the page.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
