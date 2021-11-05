Now that the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan construction along Route 11 in Malone is close to completion, the purpose of which is to improve pedestrian safety, let’s review the applicable laws pertaining to pedestrians.
First, at any intersection where pedestrian crossing is controlled by pedestrian signal indications, it is in violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law (VTL) section 1112 to begin to cross whenever the steady or flashing “DON’T WALK” or upraised hand is displayed. However, if these indications begin after a pedestrian has started to cross, it is permissible to finish crossing.
VTL section 1151 requires that, when traffic control signals are not in place or not in operation the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right of way, slowing down or stopping, if need be, to yield to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within a crosswalk or at an intersection even if there is no painted crosswalk. However, no pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety (i.e., the new pedestrian islands) and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impractical for the driver to yield. Furthermore, whenever any vehicle is stopped at a marked crosswalk or at any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the roadway, the driver of any other vehicle approaching from the rear shall not overtake and pass the stopped vehicle.
Section 1152 of VTL allows a pedestrian to cross a street or roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk, or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection, but the pedestrian doing so must yield the right of way to all vehicles upon the roadway.
Furthermore, this same section of VTL prohibits a pedestrian from crossing an intersection diagonally unless authorized by official traffic control devices, and when authorized to cross diagonally, pedestrians shall cross only in accordance with official traffic control devices pertaining to such crossing movements. There are no such official diagonal crossings permitted in Franklin County. This is more common in large cities with significant numbers of pedestrians. I have encountered some of these in Toronto.
On a more amusing note, section 1155 of VTL requires pedestrians to use the right half of crosswalks whenever practicable. Although this mandate doesn’t make much sense in our rural county, picture crosswalks in Manhattan, where there may be over a hundred pedestrians crossing at one time. This law makes crossing easier where so many pedestrians are crossing at one time.
Lastly, section 1156 of VTL makes it unlawful for any pedestrian to walk along and upon an adjacent roadway where sidewalks are provided and they may be used with safety. Where sidewalks are not provided any pedestrian walking along and upon a highway shall when practicable walk only on the left side of the roadway or its shoulder facing traffic approaching from the opposite direction. When an oncoming vehicle is approaching, pedestrians shall move as far to the left as is practicable.
— Dave Werner is vice chairman of the Franklin County Traffic Safety Board.
