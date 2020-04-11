For lunch the other day, I had a peanut butter and egg salad sandwich.
Do you know how big a deal that was for me? I hadn’t had one in years. Decades. Several decades.
A sandwich like that used to be a daily part of my menu. It would be peanut butter and egg salad. Peanut butter and liverwurst. Peanut butter and tuna fish. Do you begin to see a pattern?
I was a peanut butter freak. Skippy was my brand. When I was a kid, I never made myself a sandwich that didn’t have peanut butter on it. I didn’t care what else was between those two slices of bread, so long as Skippy accompanied it. Old tires would have been all right with me, so long as Skippy filled the treads.
I don’t know exactly how I came to be so devout about my peanut butter, but it certainly came in handy.
At school, we’d each bring our lunch in a brown paper bag and keep it in our locker all morning, waiting for the noon bell, whereupon we’d all adjourn to the cafeteria and tear open the bags.
IN THE LUNCH PAIL
Inevitably, one of our retinue would have left his lunch on the kitchen table and would have to be fed from donations at our table. I was excused without exception.
“What do you have, Ralph?”
“Peanut butter and jelly.”
“I’ll take half. … What do you have, Bob?”
“Peanut butter and shrimp.”
“Oooh, yuck!”
I was drawing more “oooh, yucks!” at lunchtime than Mr. Nelson was in biology class later in the afternoon.
Before long, I was no longer even asked.
I wanted peanut butter on everything. Pizzas, submarine sandwiches. But my frugal parents drew lines.
HAVE MERCY
I remember making novel suggesions: Instead of margarine on my mashed potatoes, how about if I throw on a gob of peanut butter? Or melting it and pouring it on my cereal?
But they said the peanut growers were already working nights keeping up with my needs. Have mercy on them and stick with margarine on your potatoes and milk on your cereal.
GIRLFRIEND’S FATHER
When I was a teenager, I began going out with Joanne, at the time my main generator of drool. One fall Friday night, she invited me to her house so we could get better acquainted.
She and I sat on her couch in the living room, while her mother and father retired to the kitchen.
It was an unusually chilly night, so my aim was to do some snuggling — just to keep her warm, you understand — while we chatted.
At one point, her father came into the room.
“Want some hot chocolate, Bob?” he asked.
“No thanks,” I said.
We resumed snuggling.
A while later, he came back.
“Want a cup of hot cider?”
“No thanks.”
He returned several more times with other offers. I wasn’t sure if he was drawn by the stimulating conversation or he wanted to make sure his daughter wasn’t getting oversnuggled..
But at last he asked me, “Want a sardine sandwich?”
I said, “Got any peanut butter, mayonnaise and ketchup to go on it?’
He was aghast.
“You’d eat that?” he asked with a ferocious scowl.
“Sure. It’s one of my favorites.”
QUITE A SIGHT
He didn’t have any peanut butter on hand, but he rushed off to the store to get some just to see if I was talking through my hat.
He returned in minutes, threw together the sandwich and handed it over so he could watch me choke it down.
He was so impressed he bragged about me at work on Monday, and I was off on the right foot with his daughter. Thereafter, we’d sometimes snuggle even in warm weather.
George Washington Carver was the inventor of peanut butter, I found out. Growing up, I developed my own opinions on America’s greatest achievers: Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington … Carver.
SKIPPY AND SNUGGLES
But as I became an adult, I was obsessed with keeping the same level of fitness I’d gotten used to as a kid. My affair with peanut butter seemed to be at odds with my devotion to size medium.
So I reluctantly said goodbye to my old companion and adopted a more conventional menu.
Until the other day. Peanut butter and egg salad. What memories. It was as if Skippy and I had never parted.
My wife and I spent the entire afternoon snuggling on the couch.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
