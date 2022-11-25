BELL — A son, Wyatt Carter, Oct. 1, 2022, to Lynsey Malutinok and Hayden Bell.
ZARLING — A daughter, Lillian Sue Alexandria, Oct. 2, 2022, to Lauren and Zachary Zarling.
BIGNESS — A son, Bryson Jon, Oct. 4, 2022, to Melanie and Justin Bigness.
SMITH — A son, Jaheim Christopher, Oct. 4, 2022, to Nikita and Roneil Smith.
CONROY-MURPHY — Twins, Ellie Margaret and Everett Dennis, Oct. 5, 2022, to Nicole Conroy and Alexander Murphy.
BAILEY — A daughter, Marley Mae, Oct. 5, 2022, to Eryn Rabideau and Kyle Bailey.
WILLIAMS — A daughter, Ava Rae-Marie, Oct. 6, 2022, to Marcie Dapo.
McGEE — A son, Kai Cole, Oct. 6, 2022, to Bethany and Phillip McGee.
MEYER — A son, Hudson Lee, Oct. 6, 2022, to Taylor and Austin Meyer.
STERNBERG — A son. Mason Thomas, Oct. 6, 2022, to Holly Kluender and Timothy Sternberg.
TREMBLAY — A son, Stephen Michael, Oct. 7, 2022, to Adrianna and Stephen Tremblay.
ARMSTRONG — A daughter, Railyn Kye, Oct. 7, 2022, to Jamie Armstrong.
PERRY — A daughter, Delilah Lynne, Oct. 8, 2022, to Alexis and Jacob Perry.
KIROY — A son, Oliver Patton, Oct. 11, 2022, to Hillari and Brett Kiroy.
BOURG — A daughter, Charlie Rose, Oct. 11, 2022, to Tedi and Jacob Bourg.
ZABLOCKI — A daughter, Alice Paige, Oct. 12, 2022, to Kimberly Lizzol and Joseph Zablocki.
POIRIER — A son, Theodore Harold, Oct. 12, 2022, to Hanna and Justin Poirier.
MASHTARE — A son, Weston Gray, Oct. 12, 2022, to Taylor and Brandon Mashtare.
WELLS — A son, Cylis James-Ryan, Oct. 13, 2022, to Britny and Joshua Wells.
HUNGERFORD — A daughter, Oaklynn Ann, Oct. 14, 2022, to Allie and Perry Hungerford.
BOWMAN — A daughter, McKenna Audree, Oct. 14, 2022, to Sarah Ormsby.
LaSALLE — A son, Joshua Ryan Jr., Oct. 14, 2022, to Nicole and Joshua LaSalle.
LIBERTY — A son, George Carl, Oct. 14, 2022, to Kasondra and Trevor Liberty.
MARTIN — A son, Lewis Christopher, Oct. 17, 2022, to Dakota and Derek Martin.
MURPHY — A son, Elijah Emerson, Oct. 18, 2022, to Jessica Bola and Jeremiah Murphy.
WALKER — A son, Fyodor Perry, Oct. 20, 2022, to Jessica Hatfield and Anthony Walker.
DUPEE — A daughter, Keyonna Shea-Lee, Oct. 20, 2022, to Chela Pecore and Eric Dupee.
DEVINS — A daughter, Aizlynn Lisa, Oct. 20, 2022, to Stephanie Davis.
PAIGE — A son, Zandyr Kenneth, Oct. 20, 2022, to Muranda Snyder and Nathaniel Paige.
RASCO — A daughter, Alexandra Maddison, Oct. 23, 2022, to Amanda and Eric Rasco.
LAW — A son, Gunnar Barrett, Oct. 24, 2022, to Kristina and Eric Law.
MYOTT — A son, Kaynen James, Oct. 24, 2022, to Stephanie Gratton and Colin Myott.
LEDUC — A son, Flynn Shane, Oct. 24, 2022, to Sara Martineau and Garrison Leduc.
WILCOX — A daughter, Nora Faye, Oct. 25, 2022, to Katherine and Alvin Wilcox.
SEYMOUR — A son, T’Jay William-Joseph, Oct. 27, 2022, to Ashley Seymour and Joshua Warren.
FOUNTAIN — A daughter, Kadence Renae, Oct. 28, 2022, to Nicole Cantrell and Brent Fountain.
NOLAN — A son, Kooper Walter, Oct. 28, 2022, to Ashley and Kyle Nolan.
MARTIN — A son, Kevin Judge, Oct. 29, 2022, to Kayla Barclay and Kevin Martin.
LADUE — A son, Genesis Avery, Oct. 29, 2022, to Georgia McChesney and James LaDue.
HICKS — A son, Salvedo Victor, Oct. 30, 2022, to Allison and Jordon Hicks.
